Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 6th Judicial District Vacancy

Administrative Office of the Courts

511 Union Street, Suite 600

Nashville, TN 37219

© 2025 Tennessee Courts System Mission: To serve as a trusted resource to assist in improving the administration of justice and promoting confidence in the Judiciary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.