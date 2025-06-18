Jim Bell Sothebys sells Bravo’s 'Real Housewives Of N J', fmr Exec Prod Valerie Haselton's Home in DC for $3,575,000

3517 Tilden Street NW Washington DC Living Room - Haselton Creative

WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Bell of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Sells Iconic Cleveland Park Residence, Formerly Owned and Renovated by Valerie Haselton, for $3,757,000James Bell, a leading agent with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, is proud to announce the sale of a distinguished Cleveland Park property in Washington, DC, for $3,757,000. This exquisite home, previously owned by acclaimed former executive producer Valerie Haselton, stands as a testament to timeless elegance and modern sophistication, having undergone a transformative renovation by Haselton’s own design firm, Haselton Creative.Nestled on a picturesque, tree-lined street in one of DC’s most coveted neighborhoods, the residence blends historic charm with contemporary luxury. The comprehensive renovation, thoughtfully curated by Haselton Creative, preserved the home’s classic architectural details while introducing state-of-the-art amenities and refined finishes throughout. The result is a seamless fusion of old-world character and modern comfort, tailored for today’s discerning homeowner.Spanning over 5,000 square feet, the home features expansive living spaces, five bedrooms, and five and a half baths. The chef’s kitchen, designed for both everyday living and grand entertaining, boasts custom cabinetry, premium appliances, and a striking marble island. Sun-drenched rooms, high ceilings, and original hardwood floors create an inviting atmosphere, while bespoke lighting and designer fixtures add a touch of sophistication.The primary suite offers a private retreat, complete with a spa-inspired bathroom and generous walk-in closets. Outdoor living is equally impressive, with professionally landscaped gardens, multiple terraces, and a spacious patio perfect for al fresco dining and relaxation.James Bell, recognized for his expertise in the luxury real estate market, represented the transaction with the utmost professionalism and discretion. “This exceptional property reflects the very best of Cleveland Park—historic charm, thoughtful design, and a true sense of place,” said Bell. “It was an honor to represent a home so beautifully reimagined by Valerie Haselton and Haselton Creative. The new owners are sure to enjoy its unique blend of character and comfort for years to come.”Valerie Haselton, known for her visionary work in television and design, brought her signature style and attention to detail to every aspect of the renovation. “Cleveland Park has always held a special place in my heart,” said Haselton. “This home was a labor of love, and I’m thrilled to see it passed on to new owners who appreciate its history and beauty.”The sale underscores the continued strength of the Washington, DC luxury real estate market, particularly in neighborhoods like Cleveland Park, renowned for their architectural heritage and vibrant community spirit.For more information about this sale or to inquire about luxury properties in Washington, DC, please contact James Bell at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

