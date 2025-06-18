Military Families Can Visit Select Museums for Free this Summer as part of Blue Star Museums

The program will run now through September 1, 2025

STATEWIDE, Del. (June 18, 2025) – Actively serving military members and their families have the opportunity to visit participating museums nationwide for free as part of the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Blue Star Families (BSF) in collaboration with the US Department of Defense. This year’s program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 17, 2025, and will continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 1, 2025. Participating museums can be found in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. They include history, art, and children’s museums; historical sites; botanical gardens; zoos; aquariums; and more. Additional information and a complete list of participating organizations are available at arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is honored to help connect military service members and their families with their communities through the Blue Star Museums program,” said Mary Anne Carter, Chair for the National Endowment for the Arts. “Museums and cultural institutions offer countless opportunities for our military to create special memories, celebrate America’s history, and connect with our country’s heritage and culture.”

“For 15 years, Blue Star Museums has opened doors for military families to explore, connect, and feel at home in their communities,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Thanks to our continued partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and participating museums nationwide, we’re proud to continue this tradition of belonging and enrichment. Museums are more than cultural spaces; they’re places where military families feel seen, welcomed, and celebrated.”

Delaware’s participating museums include:

A map of all participating museums is available on arts.gov.

“The Blue Star Museums program is a powerful reminder of how the arts bring people together,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “We are proud to promote this initiative in Delaware, helping military families make meaningful memories in some of our state’s most treasured cultural spaces—from art and history museums to gardens and science centers. This summer, we invite our service members and their families to explore, connect, and be inspired.”

Museums can join the Blue Star Museums program all summer long, and the map will be updated regularly. Military families are encouraged to check for participating museums in their community or along the road during their summer travels.

This free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps—and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

The NEA and Blue Star Families rely on national service organizations to help us spread the word about the Blue Star Museums program, such as the National Assembly of State Art Agencies, American Alliance of Museums, American Association of State and Local History, Association of African American Museums, Association of Art Museum Directors, Association of Children’s Museums, Association of Science & Technology Centers, Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and National Trust for Historic Preservation.

In addition, regional museum associations also helped with recruitment efforts, including the Association of Midwest Museums, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums, Mountain-Plains Museums Association, New England Museum Association, Southeastern Museums Conferences, and Western Museums Association.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress, the National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide and a catalyst of public and private support for the arts. By advancing opportunities for arts participation and practice, the NEA fosters and sustains an environment in which the arts benefit everyone in the United States. To learn more, visit arts.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube. Blue Star Museums is one of the National Endowment for the Arts’ programs that support military personnel and their families. Others include the Creative Forces®: NEA Military Healing Arts Network and grants awarded to nonprofit organizations to support projects that reach military and veteran populations.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A “blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts.

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.