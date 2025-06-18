Big and Bold in Texas: Bubbies Expands Distribution to H-E-B

Bubbies Kosher Dill Pickle Chips Bubbies Kosher Dill Pickles

Bubbies’ Kosher Dill Pickles and Kosher Dill Pickle Chips Now Available in select H-E-B Stores

This is a huge milestone for us — and big news for Texans.” — said Jorge Azevedo, CEO of Fermented Food Holdings

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bubbies Fine Foods’ (Bubbies), the only widely available fermented pickle in the U.S. and a leading pickle brand in the natural channel, is now available at H-E-B, Texas’ largest grocery retailer. Starting this month, Bubbies’ Kosher Dill Pickles and Kosher Dill Pickle Chips are stocked in select H-E-B locations in Texas.“This is a huge milestone for us — and big news for Texans,” said Jorge Azevedo, CEO of Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH), the parent company of Bubbies. “Texans looking for bold flavor and serious crunch – with the added benefit of probiotics – now have easy access at their local H-E-B.”Bubbies is a leading U.S. supplier in the natural foods category, and the Kosher Dill Pickles are the best-selling refrigerated pickle item in natural food stores. Bubbies uses a 140-year-old recipe for its Kosher Dill Pickles, creating a pickle known for its cloudy brine and signature crisp crunch. Both the whole Kosher Dill Pickles and new Pickle Chips are fermented, certified kosher, non-GMO, gluten-free, free of artificial preservatives and dyes, and contain no added sugar.In summer 2024, Bubbies expanded its innovation pipeline with the launch of what is believed to be the world’s first fermented pickle chip – a sliced, ready-to-serve version of its fan-favorite whole pickles. The idea was born from consumer insights showing many customers regularly sliced their Bubbies pickles for use in burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more.This marks the second major retail expansion for Bubbies this year, thanks in part to growing consumer awareness around gut health and fermented foods. In 2024, searches for “gut health” rose by 35%, “microbiome” by 31%, and “probiotics” by 8%, reflecting a global shift toward understanding how these factors impact overall wellness.About Bubbies Fine FoodsFor more than 40 years, Bubbies Fine Foods has been crafting high-quality, fermented, and pickled products as a category leader and household name. Bubbies was founded in 1982 in San Francisco when founder Leigh Truex found a family recipe for kosher dill pickles that was more than 100 years old. The recipe called for a natural fermentation process that created products unlike anything on shelves at local grocery stores. The line has grown to relishes, sauerkraut, bread & butter pickles, what is thought to be the world’s first fermented pickle chip, and more.For more information about Bubbies, visit bubbies.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For media information or interviews with Bubbies’ Chief Executive Officer Jorge Azevedo, contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or emily@rootmarketingpr.com.

