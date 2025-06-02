Fermented Food Boom: Flanagan Farm Introduces Its Organic Sauerkraut to Four New Major Retailers

Flanagan Farm Beet Flanagan Farm Classic

With sauerkraut sales up 12%, Flanagan Farm expands distribution of the most affordable organic sauerkraut widely available

MADISON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flanagan Farm , the most affordable organic sauerkraut on the market, has announced four new major retailer partners. All four flavors in Flanagan Farm’s line of fermented sauerkrauts are now sold at Albertsons stores in the Southwest region. With this new partnership, Flanagan Farm’s new Caraway flavor will be on mass retailer shelves for the first time, alongside Classic, Dill, and Beet flavors. In January 2025, Flanagan Farm launched at select mid-Atlantic Giant Eagle locations with expansion to 100 stores occurring now through Memorial Day. The sauerkraut brand also launched at 400 Wakefern locations in April and is slated to launch at 200 Ingels Markets this month.This fermented, probiotic-rich superfood – found in the refrigerated section – is available in convenient, resealable 16-ounce standup pouches, which feature a built-in vent for continuous fermentation. Since its launch in August 2024, Flanagan Farm has been making real, organic food more accessible, delivering health benefits through fermented foods to consumers..In February 2025, Flanagan Farm won gold for Favorite Digestive Health Product by consumer voting from Delicious Living, as well as silver for Favorite Digestive Health Product by retailer voting.Eating raw, fermented foods is linked to many health benefits, like an improved immune system, a healthy digestive tract, enhanced nutrient bioavailability, better mental health, and more stable glucose levels.“There are premium kraut brands already catering to higher-income households,” said Jorge Azevedo, Chief Executive Officer of Fermented Food Holdings, Inc (FFH), parent company of Flanagan Farm. “However, we saw a significant gap in the market for an organic, affordable option accessible to everyone. By expanding into hundreds of new stores, we’re making it easier for consumers to enjoy the health benefits of fermented foods while meeting the growing demand for flavorful, minimally processed options - for all budgets.”According to Nielsen data released in March 2025, sauerkraut sales experienced double-digit growth (12%) from 2021 to 2024. In part due to the demand for probiotic-rich food, the fermented food industry is expected to pass $1 trillion within 10 years.“All of us have been seeing the explosion of probiotics-promising products, from fermented beverages, like kombucha, to Latin American fermented slaws like curtidos," said Chris Glab, Chief Innovation Officer of Flanagan Farm and FFH. “The benefits and efficacy of fermented, whole foods products on gut health and overall wellness is astounding."Flanagan Farm’s cabbage is grown on an organic, family-owned Wisconsin farm. Once cabbage is harvested, it travels less than 75 miles north to the production plant in Bear Creek, Wisconsin, where it begins fermenting. Flanagan Farm’s promise is 24 hours from farm to fermentation to bring consumers fresh, delicious kraut.Flanagan Farm sauerkraut is non-GMO, kosher, vegan, gluten free, has no added sugar, and is free of the nine most common allergens.Flanagan Farms’ store locator, which includes Albertsons, Wakefern, and Giant Eagle, is at flanaganfarmfoods.com/where-to-buy.

