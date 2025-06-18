NULogic Announces New Partnership with BlueSnap to Power Global Payment Innovation

About

NULogic is a digital commerce integration partner providing a full range of services from discovery to delivery and ongoing support and maintenance. Leveraging world-leading technologies and deep expertise, we assist clients in maintaining legacy systems and transitioning to modern composable architectures. To optimize costs and ensure effective delivery, we employ a flexible blend of onshore, nearshore, and offshore expertise, supported by 24/7 support. Founded in 2008, NULogic's team of over 250 professionals operates from global delivery centers in Calgary, Chennai, Mexico City, and Santiago. Visit NULogic.io to learn how we can become your unfair advantage.

