NULogic Announces New Partnership with BlueSnap to Power Global Payment Innovation
Partnership lets Brands Reduce Costs and Increase Sales
We’re excited to collaborate with BlueSnap to enable innovative products and solutions to our customers both present and future”MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NULogic, a leading eCommerce systems integrator, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform known for delivering seamless, flexible, and scalable payment solutions.
— Steve Nicholas, NULogic
As retailers and brands face rising demand for simplified global commerce experiences, NULogic sought a payment partner that could integrate easily with the broader technology ecosystem their clients depend on. BlueSnap’s API-first approach and robust connectivity to leading ERP, CRM, and commerce platforms make it an ideal fit.
“We’re excited to collaborate with BlueSnap to enable innovative products and solutions to our customers both present and future” said Steve Nicholas, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at NULogic. This partnership is particularly valuable for clients pursuing cross-border commerce, where pre-optimized international payment flows, local payment methods, and global fraud prevention tools are essential. BlueSnap’s platform supports businesses in navigating these complexities with ease, aligning with NULogic’s commitment to removing friction and enabling growth.
“NULogic and BlueSnap share a philosophy that our primary job is to unravel the complexity of digital commerce,” added Nicholas. “This partnership demonstrates the velocity by which we're innovating, and the impact we can have on transforming the checkout experience for consumers and merchants alike.”
For more information about NULogic and its integration and commerce capabilities, visit NULogic.io.
About NULogic
NULogic is a digital commerce systems integrator providing a range of services from discovery to delivery and ongoing support and maintenance. Leveraging world-leading technologies and deep expertise, we assist clients in maintaining legacy systems and transitioning to modern composable architectures. To optimize costs and ensure effective delivery, we employ a flexible blend of onshore, nearshore, and offshore expertise, supported by 24/7 support. Founded in 2008, NULogic's team of over 250 professionals operates from global delivery centers in Chennai, Mexico City, and Santiago.
About BlueSnap
BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.
Steve Nicholas
NU Technology Inc.
steve.nicholas@nulogic.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.