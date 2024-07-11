NULogic and Shopware Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize eCommerce Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- NULogic, a leading provider of eCommerce technology services, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Shopware, a comprehensive eCommerce solution for both B2C and B2B powered by an open source commerce platform.
The partnership with Shopware expands the already robust commerce platform network for NULogic.
As customer expectations and market dynamics shift rapidly, companies face increasing challenges to elevate their online businesses. NULogic works as a trusted, long-term partner with top retailers in the U.S. and LATAM markets, specializing in strategizing, developing, and implementing advanced, customized platform solutions. Leveraging the latest commerce technology, NULogic serves both midmarket and enterprise organizations. With a proven track record spanning over 15 years, NULogic has earned a reputation for delivering innovative solutions tailored to unique client requirements. Shopware’s headless architecture and API-first approach allows NULogic to integrate best-of-breed solutions choosing and combining the optimal technologies for each client.
Steve Nicholas, NULogic’s Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, emphasizes the significance of this partnership: “Joining the Shopware partner community solidifies NULogic’s position as a leading provider of innovative eCommerce solutions. Our shared passion for creating value-driven solutions for customers drove our collaboration.”
Shopware’s President and General Manager Jason Nyhus adds: “We are thrilled to welcome NULogic to our partner ecosystem. Together, we embark on a transformative journey, unlocking unparalleled growth and innovation in the world of open-sourced commerce.”
About NULogic
NULogic is a digital commerce integration partner providing a full range of services from discovery to delivery and ongoing support and maintenance. Leveraging world-leading technologies and deep expertise, we assist clients in maintaining legacy systems and transitioning to modern composable architectures. To optimize costs and ensure effective delivery, we employ a flexible blend of onshore, nearshore, and offshore expertise, supported by 24/7 support. Founded in 2008, NULogic's team of over 250 professionals operates from global delivery centers in Calgary, Chennai, Mexico City, and Santiago.
Visit NULogic.io to learn how we can become your unfair advantage. Global businesses choose us to help them build, transform, and optimize their digital experience.
About Shopware
Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well-positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America.
The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an open-source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than 20 billion USD across the global Shopware platform.
Partner Information:
Shopware
Wiljo Krechting
w.krechting@shopware.com
For media inquiries:
Steve Nicholas
