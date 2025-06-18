Human-Centered Insurance Has Arrived: Adjusto Debuts FairMatch™ — First AI Platform Purpose-Built for Contents Claims

Today, Adjusto announces the launch of FairMatch™, the first AI-powered platform purpose-built to resolve contents claims with accuracy, empathy, intelligence.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As catastrophic storms, fires, and climate-driven losses intensify, one of the most overlooked challenges in property insurance—personal contents claims—finally has a modern solution built for today’s complexity.

Today, Adjusto announces the launch of FairMatch™, the first AI-powered platform purpose-built to resolve contents claims with accuracy, empathy, and adjuster intelligence. Rather than rushing to replace items through vendor catalogs or shopping links, Adjusto gives adjusters the tools to determine what people are truly owed—and deliver it with clarity and care.

“As an adjuster and a wildfire survivor, I know what people really need in the aftermath of loss,” said Michael Balarezo, CEO and founder of Adjusto. “They don’t want a rushed replacement, they don’t want to be dealing with their claim six to 12 months later. They want to be understood—and fairly compensated. That’s why we built Adjusto.”

Disasters Are Rising. So Are the Stakes.

In 2024 alone, the U.S. experienced:

- $27 billion dollars in losses due to climate-related disasters (per NOAA, 2024)

- CAT events including a broad mix of hurricanes, wildfires, floods, winter storms, and severe weather outbreaks

- Insurers fielded hundreds of thousands of personal property claims—most still processed manually

As catastrophic loss becomes a year-round reality, carriers and adjusters are overwhelmed by outdated tools and a backlog of messy, incomplete loss lists. The industry needs a smarter, more empathetic way to resolve claims. FairMatch™ was built to meet that need.

Technology That Understands Loss—Not Just Logistics

Contents claims aren’t just about product valuations—they’re about restoring lives. “Adjusto focuses on accuracy, insight, and the human experience,” said Michael Balarezo. “Many claimants prefer their adjusted ‘gets it right’ on the first try rather than rushing an inaccurate solution through. The last thing you want in contents claims is round after round of trying to settle pricing on the same item.”

FairMatch™ meets policyholder and carriers where they are at. It accepts handwritten, spreadsheet-based, or in-platform item lists and automates:

- Line-by-line matching to like-kind-and-quality (LKQ) items that adjusters and policyholder can agree on

- Depreciation and valuation logic that scales and is consistent

- Settlement prep and flag reviews—automating 85% of the heavy lifting for adjusters giving them the space to provide a personalized and empathetic claims experience

Adjusters stay in control, with tools that simplify review and support confident decisions.

Built by Adjusters Who’ve Lived It

FairMatch™ is a purpose-built platform created by professionals who understand the emotional and operational toll of contents claims.

Michael Balarezo, CEO – Former all-lines adjuster, software engineer, and Marshall Fire survivor, focused on restoring innovation, transparency and trust in insurance. Michael was also the recipient of the InsurTech Hartford "Making Waves" Award for Innovative Entrepreneur of the year in spring of 2025.

Reid Greer, CTO – Former lead software engineer at Capital One and Crunchbase, now building enterprise-grade tools that actually help adjusters

James Terry, CPO – UX and product leader who helped Instawork, Getaround, and Monks design beautiful applications ensuring empathy is embedded into every screen

Adjusters, Policyholders, People Deserve Better

Adjusto doesn't replace adjusters, it empowers them. By removing manual friction and reducing administrative load, FairMatch™ lets adjusters lead with professionalism and empathy. Policyholders aren’t treated like line items—they're respected as humans.

“Adjusto is far superior to any product of its type that I’ve seen in my 30 years in the industry,” shared James Kechely, Claims Consultant and former Director of Claims at a Top 50 P&C carrier. “It fills a huge gap that still exists today.”

Available Now

Adjusto is now available for P&C insurers, third-party administrators, MGAs, adjusting firms, restoration companies, and claims platforms looking to modernize personal property claims from the ground up. Whether integrated via API or deployed as a standalone platform, FairMatch™ helps reduce leakage, provide for accurate indemnity, and restore trust—when it matters most.

Visit adjusto.ai or email hello@adjusto.ai to request a demo or learn more.

About Adjusto

Adjusto is a human-centered AI and automation company transforming how insurers manage personal property claims. Founded by former adjusters and technology leaders, Adjusto empowers professionals to settle contents claims with speed, accuracy, and less friction—restoring trust at every step of the journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.