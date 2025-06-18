Supporting Immigrant New Yorkers

Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul visited Brooklyn’s Little Haiti neighborhood to visit community leaders and discuss the impact of President Trump’s policies on the Haitian-American community.

PHOTOS of the meeting are available on the Governor's Flickr page.

“With the Statue of Liberty in our harbor, New York has always welcomed immigrants who come to this country seeking a better life. That's especially true for our Haitian American community who have become a large, vibrant part of New York's culture and civic life. Haitian American leaders have opened small businesses, provided essential healthcare as front line workers, produced extraordinary arts and culture, and served at the highest levels of elected office. These are our fellow Americans -- and our fellow New Yorkers,” said Governor Hochul. We know the Haitian American community has been under attack by cynical political leaders. Haiti has been characterized in ways that are too vile to put in writing, and politicians have spread false rumors about Haitian Americans in Ohio. Now, the federal government is banning travel between Haiti and the United States, cutting hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers off from their loved ones and family. As leaders of the Empire State, we stand united against this outrageous travel ban. The ban is cruel and does nothing to make us safer. Instead of doubling down on hate, New York will continue our efforts to lift up the Haitian American community with support and resources to ensure their safety and well-being. We stand united in the face of this bigotry, and we will not back down.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages, Chair of the NYS Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus said, “This policy is not rooted in national security. It is rooted in racism, xenophobia, and a cruel desire to slam the door on families fleeing hardship. As the first person of Haitian descent elected to the New York State Legislature, this is deeply personal. I understand what our community has faced and continues to endure. Haitian New Yorkers are caregivers, small business owners, students, faith leaders, and essential workers who contribute to our economy and enrich New York every day. Banning Haitians and others from entering the United States under the guise of safety is not only wrong, it is a stain on our nation’s moral fabric. We cannot allow fear and bigotry to dictate immigration policy. We must reject this shameful act and continue fighting for an immigration system that reflects compassion and human dignity.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “New York has always been a welcoming beacon for immigrant communities to build a better life. The President’s inhumane and xenophobic policy banning citizens from 12 countries - including Haiti - from entry and travel to the U.S. is not only unjust — it causes real harm by cutting families off from their loved ones in a time of dire crisis. Further, the sudden, blatantly racist ban targets millions who have legally called our nation and state home, and will wreak havoc on our economy while causing dangerous discord for our nation that is built on the backs of immigrants. As the first Haitian-American State Legislator elected to represent NYC, I resolutely stand with Governor Hochul in opposition. In the face of xenophobic rhetoric and harmful policies that unfairly target Haitians, and the Black and brown immigrants from 11 nations, New York must, and will, lead with compassion, strength, and resolve.”

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said, “Policies like these serve only to further isolate Haiti and its people during a time when international support is most needed. Thousands of constituents in my district, including myself, have close relatives in Haiti. This ban will do nothing except to make unifying families and visiting loved ones next to impossible. It will also further worsen the humanitarian crisis already occurring in Haiti.”

Councilmember Farah N. Louis said, “The decision to impose travel restrictions on 12 countries represents a despicable and deeply troubling moment for our community. Haiti is once again being unfairly targeted in an intentional attack on our identity, dignity, and humanity. I commend Governor Hochul for standing with Haitian New Yorkers and reaffirming that our state will not be complicit in cruelty. New York’s leaders are showing the country what it means to protect all people, regardless of nationality or status. I will continue to join efforts to safeguard our community, uplift Haitian voices, and fight back against federal policies rooted in discrimination and fear.”

Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse said, “As a proud Haitian-American, I stand with my community and Governor Hochul in opposing the federal travel ban that will only deepen the suffering of those already facing unimaginable challenges. Haiti is in the midst of a devastating crisis, and for many, the United States represents their last hope for safety, medical care, and a better life. By cutting off access to this lifeline, the federal government is turning its back on the Haitian people, and also disregarding the very values that define this nation, compassion, humanity, and support for those in need.”