Air Purification Systems Market anticipated to reach US$40.455 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.88%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the air purification systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.88% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$40.455 billion by 2030.The air purification systems market has seen a significant growth in recent years as the demand for clean air continues to rise. With the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution on human health, more and more people are turning to air purification systems to improve the air quality in their homes and workplaces.This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising levels of air pollution, and the growing adoption of smart homes and smart buildings One of the key drivers of this market growth is the increasing government initiatives and regulations to reduce air pollution. Governments around the world are implementing strict regulations to control emissions from industries and vehicles, which has led to a surge in the demand for air purification systems. Additionally, the growing trend of green buildings and sustainable living has also contributed to the market growth.The air purification systems market is highly competitive with the presence of both established players and new entrants.As the demand for clean air continues to increase, the air purification systems market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years. With the advancements in technology and the growing awareness of the importance of clean air, the market is poised for a bright future. Consumers can expect to see a wide range of air purification systems that cater to their specific needs and preferences, making it easier for them to breathe cleaner and healthier air.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/air-purification-systems-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the air purification systems market that have been covered are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., 3M, Mann+Hummel GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the air purification systems market as follows:By product type:• Portable Air Purifiers• In-Duct Air Purifiers• Whole-House Air Purifiers• Wearable Air PurifiersBy technology:• High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)• Electrostatic Precipitator• Activated Carbon• Ionic Filters• UV Light Air Filters• Ozone GeneratorsBy end-user segment:• Residential• Commercial• IndustrialBy distribution channel segment:• Online• OfflineBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Daikin Industries, Ltd.• Honeywell International Inc.• Sharp Corporation• Panasonic Corporation• Philips Electronics N.V.• 3M• Mann+Hummel GmbH• LG Electronics Inc.• Clarcor Inc.• Electrocorp• Blueair (Unilever)Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Industrial Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/industrial-enzymes-market • Global Data Center Colocation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-data-center-colocation-market • Radiotherapy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-radiotherapy-market • Global Pyrometer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pyrometer-market • Global Connected Agriculture Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/connected-agriculture-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 