Power Supply Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.19% to reach US$15,368.851 million by 2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the power supply market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$15,368.851 million by 2030.The power supply market has been a crucial component of the global economy, providing the necessary energy for various industries to function. Despite the challenges brought about by the ongoing pandemic, the power supply market has continued to thrive and even experience growth.According to recent data, the power supply market has seen a significant increase in demand due to the rise of remote work and online learning. With more people working and studying from home, the need for reliable and efficient power supply has become more crucial than ever. This has led to a surge in sales for power supply companies, with some reporting a 20% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.In addition to the increase in demand, the power supply market has also been driven by advancements in technology. The rise of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, has created new opportunities for the market. This has not only led to a more sustainable energy supply but has also opened up new markets for power supply companies.Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the power supply market has proven to be resilient and adaptable. Companies in the market have quickly adjusted to the changing landscape and have continued to provide essential services to their customers. As the world continues to navigate through these uncertain times, the power supply market remains a vital player in keeping the global economy running.The future of the power supply market looks promising, with projections showing continued growth in the coming years. As the world shifts towards a more digital and sustainable future, the power supply market will play a crucial role in powering this transformation. With advancements in technology and a growing demand for reliable energy, the power supply market is poised for even more success in the years to come.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/power-supply-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the power supply market that have been covered are Delta Electronics Inc., TDK Corporation, Acbel Polytech Inc., Mean Well Enterprise Co., Sciencetech Inc., Siemens AG, ABB, among others.The market analytics report segments the power supply market as follows:By frame type:• Open Frame• Enclosed FrameBy output:• Single Output• Multiple Output• Dual OutputBy type:• Din Rail Mount• Wall Mount• PCB Mount• Panel MountBy end user:• Telecommunications• Consumer Electronics• Medical & Healthcare• Aerospace & d\Defense• Automotive• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Delta Electronics Inc.• TDK Corporation• Acbel Polytech Inc.• Mean Well Enterprise Co.• Sciencetech Inc.• Siemens AG• ABB• XP Power• Murata Manufacturing Co.• ArtesynReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Subsea Pump Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-subsea-pump-market • Global Power Metering Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-power-metering-market • Global Pulse Generator Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pulse-generator-market • Grid Control System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/grid-control-system-market • Portable Solar Generators Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/portable-solar-generators-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 