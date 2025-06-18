Caroline O’Connell Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer at Vistatec

Caroline O'Connell

DUBLIN, IE-D, IRELAND, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec, a global leader in multilingual content solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline O’Connell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In this key leadership role, Caroline will lead Vistatec’s global revenue strategy, focusing on driving growth, expanding AI-driven service offerings, and enhancing customer success worldwide.

“Caroline is an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Tom Murray, CEO at Vistatec. “Her proven track record in driving innovation and growth, particularly in AI, along with her deep understanding of global markets and customer-centric mindset, aligns perfectly with Vistatec’s vision.”

Caroline brings over two decades of experience in the localization industry, most recently serving as a Managing Director for EMEA. She is recognized for her strategic leadership, business development acumen, and expertise in AI services.

A graduate of Trinity College Dublin with a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Caroline is known for her ability to build strong relationships and lead high-performing teams.

“Joining Vistatec is an exciting step,” said Caroline. “I look forward to working with our talented global teams to execute bold growth strategies and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets, ensuring impactful and culturally relevant communications. With our global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights.

