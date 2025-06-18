Slabs down in Seaton as developments progress all over Adelaide

Construction is underway at a major redevelopment in Adelaide’s western suburbs, with groundworks nearing completion and slabs starting to go down for dozens of new homes.

Slabs will be laid for the first 27 privately owned homes at Seaton this month, within the first of a multistage housing project being delivered by the State Government.

And as the first slabs are poured in Seaton, progress continues across numerous Malinauskas Labor Government developments throughout the state.

At Playford Alive, the first slabs have been poured as part of last year’s Newton Boulevard extension. Meanwhile, construction is accelerating on five apartment and townhouse projects in Bowden, set to deliver 293 new homes on the city’s fringe.

In Prospect Corner, the first new townhouses are nearing completion, while civil works in Noarlunga are preparing the ground for new homes in the South, with construction expected to begin later this year.

In Seaton, following completion and occupation of four SAHT Homes and ongoing construction of an additional five, construction has commenced on six new affordable homes sold through HomeSeekerSA, while builders are scheduled to begin work later this month on an additional 19, as well as two direct to market homes.

The first six affordable homes are being built along Matthews Avenue, while the remaining 19 will front both sides of Karra Avenue - one of three new roads in the first stage of redevelopment.

Constructed by Bradford, a subsidiary of Scott Salisbury Group, the semi-detached and terrace style homes will feature a mix of two- and three-bedrooms, with one to two bathrooms across two storeys.

Meanwhile, work on the precinct’s first public open space offering is underway.

A community park featuring trees, green lawns, shaded areas, and BBQ facilities will stretch from Matthews Avenue to Glenburnie Street, adjacent to homes set to begin construction later this year.

This first stage of the Seaton redevelopment is bounded by Frederick Road, Glenburnie Street, Lark Avenue, and Matthews Avenue. Once complete, it will deliver 137 new homes, 70 of which will be dedicated to affordable and social housing, with a mix of houses and apartments.

Whilst this first stage of the redevelopment is progressing, another is also well underway.

Located north of Matthews Avenue between Lark and Parker Avenues and Frederick Road, work began to demolish twenty-seven ageing homes earlier this year making way for 62 new dwellings and reserve areas.

The first eight homes in this section, including six being offered as affordable through Homeseeker SA, will be released for sale in July.

Civil works to prepare the land for homes will begin this month, with house construction scheduled to start later this year.

The Seaton redevelopment is a partnership between the Renewal SA and the South Australian Housing Trust.

Over the life of the project, 388 new public housing dwellings will be delivered for the state, with the first residents having already moved in.

By 2035, a minimum of 1,450 new homes will be delivered within the area bounded by Frederick Road, Glenburnie Street, West Lakes Boulevard, and Tapleys Hill Road ushering in a bold new era of vibrancy, community and affordability for Seaton.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our government is delivering on its promise to boost housing supply right across South Australia.

We are unlocking land, investing in water infrastructure and building and finishing homes. Whether it’s Seaton, Bowden, Prospect Corner or Noarlunga, we’re making sure more South Australians have access to quality, affordable housing options.

It is great to see Seaton’s transformation is well underway, with new homes, parks, and infrastructure taking shape, giving more South Australians the chance to live in this thriving community in Adelaide’s west.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The Seaton redevelopment is an important project that will create 1450 new homes,

boosting supply in our local community.

With a mix of public, affordable and market housing, the redevelopment will offer

something for everyone and improve the variety of housing available in the area.

The area has been a hive activity and it’s encouraging to see the redevelopment

take shape.

Attributable to Richard Abell, Seaton High School Principal

Public schools, like Seaton High School, are community organisations and improvements such as quality, affordable housing and related infrastructure, like the reserves included in this development, will do much to enhance that sense of community and connection.

We look forward to the families moving into these new homes becoming members of our school community, either now or in the future.