Extel Launches 2025 Developed Europe & Emerging EMEA Executive Team Results

We show the best firms in developed Europe & emerging EMEA

19 companies came first in at least five voting areas in their sectors in Developed Europe and six companies for Emerging EMEA

Extel’s powerful, independent data provides a key benchmark in the industry, influencing both compensation and performance metrics for Investor Relations (IR) teams.” — Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extel is a leading provider of independent market intelligence and performance evaluations for stakeholders in the global capital market, including buy-side, sell-side, and corporate issuers. Annually, the Executive Team research gathers unbiased feedback from the most respected and influential professionals in global investment and the sell-side. This feedback assesses the effectiveness of Corporate Leadership in areas such as credibility, communication, financial stewardship, and capital allocation, as well as the quality of Investor Relations functions, using more than 20 performance metrics. The research outcomes offer a comprehensive capability and benchmark analysis, reflecting the honest perceptions and confidence levels of stakeholders regarding their equity assets. Extel's website contains the full data and also two articles featuring interviews with some of the top ranking CEOs.This year saw 3,164 (up from 2,702 in 2024) CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from 1268 nominated companies receiving votes in the surveys. Combined voters saw 2,203 voters from 1,082 voting companies.2025 Developed Europe Executive Team—Core resultsThe results reflect the voting of 1,741 investment professionals from 818 financial services companies. 964 companies and 2,556 individuals were nominated across 30 sectors across Europe.19 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the seven voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Practice, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:ASML Holding (Netherlands), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), Bureau Veritas (France), Ceconomy (Germany), Danone (France), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), EssilorLuxottica (France), Iberdrola (Spain), Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Moncler (Italy), RELX (United Kingdom), Renault (France), Royal Ahold Delhaize (Netherlands), Saipem (Italy), SAP (Germany), Smurfit Westrock (Ireland) and TotalEnergies (France).2025 Emerging EMEA Executive Team—Core results304 companies and 608 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.Six companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Practice, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics, and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:ADNOC Drilling Co. (United Arab Emirates), Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (Turkey), MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey), Petkim Petrokimya Holding (Turkey), TAB Gida (Turkey) and Turk Telekomunikasyon (Turkey)Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA, said “We warmly congratulate this year’s top ranked leaders, with special recognition to the standout newcomers and regions setting the standard in IR excellence. Extel’s powerful, independent data provides a key benchmark in the industry, influencing both compensation and performance metrics for Investor Relations (IR) teams. Strong IR plays a crucial role in creating shareholder value, often earning recognition through these rankings and giving companies a strategic market advantage. In contrast, weak IR can lead to undervaluation, volatility, and higher capital costs. Top-ranked teams consistently refine their strategies, using data and insights to engage the market more effectively. Their targeted, personalized communication helps them stand out, attract investors, and outperform peers.”For the full list of published winners, please visit https://www.extelinsights.com/results/executive-teams Awards & LicencesExtel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. To acquire access to the Extel award or survey logo for use in client pitch books, annual reports, websites, email signatures, local advertising, social media etc., contact marketing@extelinsights.comRanking Analysis & Perception IntelligenceTo request further information on how you can access the underlying survey research to identify strength and opportunities in IR through a multi-dimensional comparative peer analysis, please contact amani.korayeim@extelinsights.com

