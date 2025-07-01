Business Awards UK 2025 Information Technology Awards Results Announced

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Information Technology Awards , recognising outstanding contributions to the UK’s digital and technology sectors. This year’s awards honour the individuals and organisations driving meaningful progress across areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IT service delivery and digital infrastructure.Business Awards UK 2025 Information Technology Awards Winners- UXLI - IT Product of the Year- 2580 Group - Best IT Project Management- Aquarius IT - Innovation in Software Development- Oldfield Builds, Dinesh Chacko - Excellence in IT Consulting- smartR AI - Best AI Implementation- de Novo Solutions - Best IT Service Provider- Xiatech - IT Leadership Award- Ingenio Technologies - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- Aston University - Best Cybersecurity InitiativeBusiness Awards UK 2025 Information Technology Awards Finalists- UXLI - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- Epos Now - Innovation in Software Development- Cruise LLC - Best AI Implementation- Ingenio Technologies - Best IT Service Provider- Elantratech - Excellence in IT Consulting- Epos Now - IT Leadership AwardAdvancing Practical Innovation in TechnologyThis year’s Information Technology Awards reflect the sector’s ongoing commitment to practical innovation and measurable outcomes. From enhancing national cybersecurity and modernising legacy infrastructure to delivering scalable data solutions and AI-powered analytics, the 2025 winners have demonstrated leadership grounded in results.Several award recipients were recognised for their ability to meet complex challenges with effective and well-executed solutions. These included advanced business intelligence platforms, managed service models focused on long-term value, and strategic consultancy that supports both client outcomes and broader community development.Business Awards UK acknowledges the consistent effort, professionalism and technical excellence shown by every winner and finalist. Their work represents a cross-section of the best in UK technology. These organisations and individuals are not only solving problems today but are also helping to shape a more capable and connected future.To learn more about the 2025 Information Technology Awards and the work of this year’s awardees, please contact Business Awards UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.