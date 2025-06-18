XJTLU expertise to develop international university in Hainan

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University has formed a strategic partnership with China New Higher Education Group to help plan and develop a Sino-German university in China’s southern Hainan province.

Xiaoxuan Li, Chairman of China New Higher Education Group, says the new university will leverage the Hainan Free Trade Zone’s policy advantages and global resource network to pursue a new model of “localised internationalisation” in higher education.

“Our strategic partnership with XJTLU is undoubtedly an important step in advancing this ambitious vision,” Li says. “As a role model for Sino-foreign cooperative education, XJTLU will offer crucial support with its expertise in internationalised education.”

From left: Xiaoxuan Li, Chairman of the China New Higher Education Group; Libin Liu, Vice President of the China New Higher Education Group and Executive President of Hainan Sino-German International University; Professor Xiaojun Zhang, Chief Officer of Education at XJTLU; and Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU

XJTLU will provide consulting services for the Hainan Sino-German International University in five key areas, with a focus on positioning, programme development, and quality assurance, as well as talent cultivation and staff development.

The first key task for XJTLU will be to help the Sino-German university establish an international-level education model with dual degree programmes, overseas exchange opportunities, and other initiatives, while incorporating Germany’s “project-embedded concept” into the teaching model. XJTLU will also assist in designing a system for industry-education-research cooperation and governance structures to support a multidisciplinary, innovative, and internationalised campus.

Xiaoxuan Li, Chairman of China New Higher Education Group

“Both sides agree that the Hainan university should pioneer a model that drives the future development of education and meets society’s evolving talent demands, rather than merely replicating the existing models at the collaborating German university or continuing the current approach of universities under the China New Higher Education Group,” says Professor Xiaojun Zhang, XJTLU’s Chief Officer of Education.

The cooperation agreement, signed in May, outlines that XJTLU will also help develop a quality assurance system that adheres to global standards and implements a comprehensive monitoring mechanism, covering every stage from curriculum design and teaching assessments to continuous improvement. It will also contribute to staff development and provide ongoing support throughout the university’s operation, with training to include traditional teaching methods and potential innovations.

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU

Meanwhile, another important aspect will be campus planning, with XJTLU set to advise on how to create smart spaces that support a variety of functions, including teaching, research, and life services.

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, says that Hainan’s policy advantages and the Group’s network of international universities provide a strong foundation for the strategic partnership and are expected to attract more global brands, creating a multi-model, internationalised education platform.

Professor Xiaojun Zhang, Chief Officer of Education at XJTLU

“This is not only an innovation in university organisational and operational models but also a forward-thinking strategy for the future of education,” he adds.

Images and text provided by XJTLU Academy of Future Education

Edited by Bo Kou and Patricia Pieterse

Translated by Xueqi Wang