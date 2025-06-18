Boosteroid Strengthens Global Cloud Gaming Leadership with Official Titan OS Partnership

Titan OS and Boosteroid

Boosteroid brings 1200+ top PC games to Titan OS TVs – no console needed, just stream and play in up to 4K right from your living room.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boosteroid , the world’s largest independent cloud gaming provider with over 7 million users worldwide, has added official support for TitanOS, smart TV operating system rapidly gaining traction across the world. This integration enables users to stream high-performance PC games directly on Titan OS-powered smart TVs without the need for consoles or additional hardware.With this collaboration, Boosteroid significantly expands its reach, bringing its library of over 1200 games ranging from blockbuster AAA titles to popular indie-projects to millions of TitanOS-powered devices. Users can enjoy smooth, low-latency gaming experience at up to 4K resolution, transforming their smart TVs into full-fledged gaming machines powered by Boosteroid’s advanced cloud infrastructure.“This partnership with Titan OS is about redefining what’s possible for players worldwide. We believe that premium gaming should not be limited by hardware or geography, but defined by the experiences the people seek. With Titan OS, we are putting high-performance, cloud-powered gaming into the heart of living rooms, making it as simple as playing a YouTube video on your TV,” says Artem Skoryi, VP of Business Development at Boosteroid.“With Boosteroid now available on Titan OS, we’re making it easier than ever for users to explore high-quality gaming. Players can instantly dive into the full Xbox Game Pass catalogue—no console required—directly from their TV. This partnership is another step in our mission to bring more powerful and seamless digital experiences to the living room” says Lenart Bartol, Business Development Lead at Titan OS.Titan OS users can access Boosteroid through a dedicated app available in the Titan App Store, turning their smart TVs into full-fledged gaming devices. With no need for additional hardware or downloads, players can jump straight into top-tier PC games and enjoy high-end gaming right from their living room screen.

