Business Awards UK 2025 Digital Transformation Awards Winners and Finalists Announced

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is thrilled to reveal the winners and finalists of the 2025 Digital Transformation Awards . These awards recognise outstanding innovation, agility and impact in the rapidly evolving world of digital technology. From disruptive startups to forward-thinking consultancies and strategic pioneers, this year’s cohort showcases the individuals and organisations leading the charge in transforming how businesses operate, serve and grow.Business Awards UK 2025 Digital Transformation Awards Winners- Blankstate – Best Startup Digital Transformation- Akeno – Small Business Digital Transformation- Constructor Tech – Innovation in Digital Transformation- Oluwafikayo Adetunji, Praise IT – Digital Transformation Rising Star- TP – Digital Transformation Project of the Year- Hapn Creative – Leadership in Digital Strategy- Digital Property Tech Services – Best in Agile Digital Development- Woodhurst – Client Satisfaction Award- PSS Pink Support Services – Community Impact AwardBusiness Awards UK 2025 Digital Transformation Awards Finalists- Blankstate – Digital Transformation Project of the Year- Akeno Ltd – Innovation in Digital Transformation- Digital Property Tech Services – Client Satisfaction Award- NUAAV – Leadership in Digital Strategy- Engaging Data – Small Business Digital Transformation- PSS Pink Support Services – Digital Transformation Rising Star- easyVirtual.tours – Best Startup Digital TransformationRecognising the Future of Digital ExcellenceThis year’s entries demonstrated how technology is being used to reshape industries with speed, precision and purpose. Projects ranged from AI-powered compliance tools that improve oversight at scale, to immersive platforms that simplify access to complex data, and modular software that enables agility for growing businesses.Entrants also showcased how transformation is not just about systems, but about culture and accessibility. Lean teams delivered national impact, while digital consultancies helped organisations bridge the gap between vision and execution. These efforts reflect a broader shift toward tech-enabled strategies that prioritise transparency, adaptability and measurable results.The 2025 Digital Transformation Awards celebrate not just innovation, but sustainable change. These honourees represent the evolving standard for digital maturity in the UK, setting the pace for the next generation of progress.

