Business Awards UK 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards: Celebrating Purpose-Led Progress

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to reveal the winners and finalists of the 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards , honouring businesses that exemplify the values of integrity, inclusivity, and positive impact. These awards recognise forward-thinking organisations that embed CSR into their core strategy, delivering meaningful change across education, sustainability, ethical practices, and community engagement.Business Awards UK 2025 CSR Awards Winners- Safeguarding HE Limited – Leadership Excellence in CSR- Wickes – Best Community Engagement Program- Samsung UK – Best Social Impact Initiative- CGI – Best Education Support Program- Only Rescues – Best in Ethical Business Practices- LMAX Group – Best Support for Local Businesses- Rock Fall UK – Best CSR Strategy- Mothers of Living - Best Volunteer ProgramBusiness Awards UK 2025 CSR Awards Finalists- Safeguarding HE Limited – Best Education Support Program- Wickes – Best Social Impact Initiative- CGI – Best Community Engagement Program- LMAX Group – Leadership Excellence in CSR- Rock Fall UK – Best in Ethical Business PracticesDriving Responsible Innovation Across the UKThe 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards highlight how businesses are moving beyond traditional models of giving to embed purpose into everyday operations. This year’s honourees demonstrate a remarkable commitment to addressing complex challenges, whether by pioneering safeguarding frameworks in higher education, improving digital access and inclusion, or supporting underrepresented youth through real-world STEM opportunities.These organisations are actively reshaping what responsible business looks like, focusing on key issues such as education, mental health, animal welfare, and support for local communities. They are also championing employee-led volunteering, ethical innovation, and sustainable partnerships that deliver long-term results.Business Awards UK commends all winners and finalists for their dedication to creating a more inclusive and supportive world. Their efforts offer a powerful example of how strategic CSR can elevate business impact while delivering meaningful progress both locally and nationally.To learn more about the 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards and the contributions of this year’s honourees, please contact Business Awards UK.

