AVer Europe and DeepNeuronic Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Driven Video Solutions

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of advanced video conferencing, education and ProAV solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with DeepNeuronic, a pioneering AI tech startup dedicated to developing innovative solutions that harness the power of AI and human learning, focusing on detection of dangerous activities.

This new collaboration marks the beginning of a powerful synergy between cutting-edge camera technology and intelligent AI-driven video analysis. By combining AVer’s state-of-the-art imaging capabilities with DeepNeuronic’s sophisticated detection software, both companies aim to co-develop solutions that will support safer environments and more responsive security systems across a wide range of sectors.

Founded in 2021, DeepNeuronic specializes in applying deep neural systems for automatic vision, enabling law enforcement agencies, private security firms, and organizations to quickly identify and respond to public crimes and threatening behaviour. The partnership with AVer Europe will empower DeepNeuronic with the high-quality video inputs necessary for optimal AI performance—especially in mission-critical environments.

“This partnership is a perfect match,” said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe. “DeepNeuronic brings an exceptional AI platform to the table, and with AVer’s premium camera technology, we can offer a smarter, more effective solution to our shared customers. We are excited to begin this journey together.”

While this announcement marks the beginning of their collaboration, both companies have plans to showcase joint solutions in the near future.

“We see immense potential in this partnership,” said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. “As AI becomes more central to public safety and surveillance, combining our technologies will drastically enhance the quality of insights & provide effectiveness.”

This partnership signals the start of a broader strategic alignment between the two companies.

"Our partnership with AVer enables us to bring advanced AI-driven video analytics into healthcare environments where safety, responsiveness, and operational efficiency are critical. By combining our intelligent surveillance technology with AVer’s reliable hardware, we can help hospitals and care facilities detect incidents and abnormal activities in real time— from patient falls to unauthorized access — while respecting privacy and complying with strict data protection standards. This collaboration is a significant step toward smarter, safer healthcare."

— Vasco Lopes, CEO of DeepNeuronic

While the initial phase focuses on collaboration and exploration, both AVer Europe and DeepNeuronic are committed to driving innovation that will help shape the future of intelligent video solutions.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing, education technology, and Pro AV solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, AVer delivers cutting-edge products designed to enhance communication and collaboration across various industries. For more information, visit www.avereurope.com.

About DeepNeuronic

DeepNeuronic is a Portuguese AI startup specializing in real-time video analytics. Founded in 2021 and based in Covilhã, the company transforms existing IP cameras into intelligent monitoring systems capable of detecting threats, abnormal behavior, and security incidents with high accuracy. DeepNeuronic serves sectors like smart cities, transportation, healthcare, and critical infrastructure — all while ensuring GDPR compliance. Its AI technology reduces false alarms by up to 98% and enables proactive, cost-effective security without the need for new hardware. Core leadership includes Vasco Lopes (CEO), Bruno Degardin (CTO), and Vítor Crespo (CSO)



