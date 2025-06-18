DB Investing Launches Global CPA Affiliate Program - A New Era for Financial Marketers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DB Investing , a globally recognized and regulated multi-asset broker, has officially launched its CPA Affiliate Program, providing a premium gateway for marketers, publishers, and influencers in the financial sector to monetize their audiences with confidence.This new program is tailored for digital professionals—from affiliate networks and SEO experts to email marketers and financial bloggers. Partners can now earn up to $1,000 for each referred active trader, backed by the strength and trust of one of the world’s most awarded brokers.Key Features:Top-Tier CPA Commissions: Among the highest payouts in the industry for funded account referrals.Regulatory Trust: Subsidiaries regulated across six continents, including oversight from FSA, SCA, and FINTRAC.Instant Crypto Withdrawals: Affiliates benefit from a smooth financial infrastructure with fast and secure payout options.Comprehensive Marketing Tools: Full suite of banners, templates, and landing pages to streamline promotions.Global Footprint: DB Investing maintains offices in major financial centers and supports multilingual affiliate services.In addition to its affiliate program, DB Investing boasts over 20,000 trading instruments, a full STP model with ultra-tight spreads, advanced platforms, and a growing daily turnover exceeding $18.1 billion.This initiative reinforces DB Investing’s commitment to providing value-driven partnerships while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and performance.Ready to grow your income with a trusted global broker? Join now at: https://dbinvestingaffiliates.com About DB Investing:Founded in 2018, DB Investing is a leading financial services provider offering access to global markets with a focus on transparency, security, and innovation. With regulatory presence across six continents, over $100 million in paid-up capital, and 10+ international awards, DB Investing serves a global client base with multilingual support, full STP execution, and cutting-edge platforms. Its services span forex, stocks, commodities, ETFs, crypto, and more.

