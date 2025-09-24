Syncora Joins SCRS 2025 to Address Study Startup Bottlenecks

Startup Coordination in Focus as Syncora Heads to SCRS Site Solutions Summit 2025

For many sites, the issue isn’t effort, it’s visibility and Syncora helps surface the details teams need, without slowing them down with another system to manage.” — Khizar Jaffry, CEO Syncora

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncora, a SaaS platform designed to support clinical research sites with study startup coordination, will be present at the Global Site Solutions Summit 2025 from September 28 to October 1 in Orlando, Florida. As a Performance Sponsor and exhibitor at Booth #901, Syncora will highlight recent updates aimed at helping sites stay on top of timelines and task tracking across multiple concurrent studies.

This year’s summit, hosted by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), focuses heavily on challenges mid-to-large scale sites face, including startup delays, tech gaps, and overloaded teams. The agenda spans four days of roundtables, symposia, and direct site-sponsor dialogue, with over 1,700 attendees expected.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐈𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬

Sites continue to face growing pressure to start studies faster while juggling more protocols at once. Managing timelines, submissions, and sponsor coordination often becomes fragmented, especially across departments or high-volume pipelines. SCRS 2025 aims to tackle those operational pain points with real-world discussions and practical tools.

Syncora fits directly into that conversation. Built around the realities of site workflows, the platform gives teams a single view of startup progress across all active studies, helping them see where bottlenecks are forming and where time can be saved.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 #901

Syncora’s team will be walking attendees through new platform changes that address startup strain head-on:

◾ A clearer dashboard for startup activities across studies.

◾ Time-saving features for tracking document status.

◾ Visibility into overall site workload without needing manual follow-up.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚

Syncora is a SaaS platform built for clinical research sites to coordinate study startup across multiple trials. It supports teams by tracking timelines, task progress, and sponsor communication in one place. The platform is developed by Digital Auxilius, a healthcare-focused technology partner.

Syncora at SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.