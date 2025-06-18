All GCC countries claim cyber readiness; only 1 in 6 protect industry-specific digital operations

Cybersecurity efforts in the GCC vary, with each country showing a unique mix of surface-level & advanced government efforts, revealing disparities in their digital security approaches Three Key Strategic Cybersecurity Objectives Are Consistent Across All Cybersecurity Strategies in the GCC and Yemen Cybersecurity and data protection laws are firmly in place across the GCC

Governments across the GCC are taking measurable steps to strengthen their national cybersecurity postures; however, our analysis reveals notable disparities in the scope and maturity of their efforts” — Hiba Rabadi

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digitization accelerates across the GCC, Arab Advisors Group releases a comprehensive three-part research series titled: Governmental Cybersecurity Efforts in the GCC and Yemen. The series maps out the region’s cybersecurity landscape through three critical lenses: cybersecurity regulatory authorities legislations and regulations , and national cybersecurity strategies . Cumulatively, these reports provide in-depth insights on associated governmental bodies, each GCC country’s overarching cybersecurity vision and strategy, as well as the regulatory environment, highlighting the scope of these regulations, the penalties for noncompliance, and the legal context shaping their evolution. It is designed for policymakers, cybersecurity consultants, ICT strategists, risk managers, and digital transformation leaders seeking a granular understanding of each country’s governmental role in digital defense and cyber governance.As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, governments across the GCC region are under immense pressure to secure national digital assets and maintain trust in public and private digital services. Arab Advisors Group’s new series offers a first-of-its-kind, in-depth analysis of how each country is building its cyber defense from the ground up; through authorities, laws, and national strategies. The series is indispensable for policymakers seeking to benchmark and strengthen national frameworks; cybersecurity consultants and ICT strategists advising on compliance and risk; risk managers evaluating cross-border regulatory exposure; digital transformation leaders ensuring secure execution of digital agendas; system integrators aligning their services with national priorities; and international cyber technology vendors assessing market entry or partnership potential. Each report offers country-specific intelligence and strategic insight to help stakeholders navigate shifting regulations and shape resilient digital security strategies across the region.“Governments across the GCC are taking measurable steps to strengthen their national cybersecurity postures; however, our analysis reveals notable disparities in the scope and maturity of their efforts. While all GCC countries have enacted baseline cybersecurity and data protection laws, only one-third extend coverage to electronic transactions, and just one country incorporates industry-specific regulations, highlighting critical gaps in regulatory depth.” said Hiba Rabadi, Managing Director of Arab Advisors Group. “This series offers a structured, comparative view of how each government is approaching digital resilience through regulatory bodies, legal frameworks, and national strategies. By uncovering both common objectives and implementation gaps, the reports are a vital resource for entities aiming to navigate regulatory environments, assess market readiness, and align with the region’s evolving cybersecurity landscape.”What sets Arab Advisors Group apart is our two-decade legacy of region-specific, actionable market intelligence, backed by field research, localized expertise, and strong relationships with government and industry stakeholders. Unlike generic global datasets or surface-level regional snapshots, this series offers country-by-country dissection of cybersecurity regulatory bodies, legal frameworks, strategic visions, and implementation mechanisms. With firsthand access to primary sources and policy movements, Arab Advisors Group provides insights that competitors often overlook. For businesses and institutions serious about cybersecurity positioning in the Gulf and Yemen, this series offers unmatched clarity and strategic foresight.The Governmental Cybersecurity Efforts in the GCC and Yemen series was released in March 2025 to Arab Advisors Group’s telecom research subscribers and is also available for individual purchase. The first report (Regulatory Authorities) is priced at US$ 5,000, while the second (National Cybersecurity Strategies) and third (Legislations and Regulations) reports are available at US$ 4,500. For more information, to request the Table of Contents, or to purchase the report, please contact Rula Jabr at rula.jabr@arabadvisors.com or call +962.6.560.7737.Arab Advisors Group has been a reliable source of telecom, media, and technology research in the Arab World since 2001, serving over 1,000 clients both regionally and globally and publishing over 6,100 reports. To learn more or view our client list, visit https://arabadvisors.com/client-list

