Revealing Hidden Insights: Data Center Pricing, Services, and Transparency Gaps Across the GCC and Yemen

This report bridges data center transparency gap with exclusive insights on pricing, segmentation, & services sourced through interviews & surveys with telcos & major DC providers in the GCC & Yemen” — Hiba Rabadi

SAUDI ARABIA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arab Advisors Group released a new, exclusive report titled: “Unlocking the Data Center Landscape in the GCC & Yemen: Exclusive Insights from Telecom Operators and Data Center Providers”. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the data center landscape across the GCC region and Yemen, analyzing data center services by telecom operators and major data center providers. This ground-breaking report, released in March 2025, is based on a unique combination of desk research, surveys, and in-depth interviews providing insights that are not publicly available elsewhere.The growing demand for digital infrastructure is driven by the increasing reliance on cloud services, physical data center services, and data sovereignty requirements. Key sectors such as government, healthcare, banking, and manufacturing are at the forefront of adopting secure, scalable, and high-performance data center services. Telecom operators and data center providers are meeting this demand by offering services such as co-location, cloud hosting, managed services, disaster recovery, and more. This trend underscores the critical role data centers play in advancing the region’s digital economy.Arab Advisors Group’s latest research report, “ Unlocking the Data Center Landscape in the GCC region and Yemen Exclusive Insights from Telecom Operators and Data Center Provider”, delves into 9 key data center services offered by 21 telecom operators and 18 major data center providers in the GCC region and Yemen. The services covered in the report are: co-location, cloud hosting, managed services, data back-up and recovery, disaster recovery, virtual private servers (“VPS”), network services, security services, and cloud hosting. This report offers a detailed examination of the availability and deployment of these services by telecom operators and major data center providers, with a focus on service categories, technical specifications, market segmentation, pricing models, and other critical features. Additionally, it identifies service gaps, highlights emerging trends, and explores the strategies employed by operators and providers in the region. What distinguishes this report is its exclusive, firsthand data, collected through targeted surveys and in-depth interviews with industry professionals from the telecom operators and data center providers included in the study. This makes the insights and findings presented in the report exclusive and unavailable through any other public sources.The report also examines disclosed pricing criteria, identifying key cost factors such as the number of racks, power consumption, and data center certifications. Additionally, it highlights unique pricing strategies employed by select providers, offering valuable insights into how pricing is structured for different services. By providing a country-by-country breakdown, the report offers stakeholders a granular view of technical features of data center services, including power capacity, redundancy systems, cooling infrastructure, and uptime guarantees. Additionally, Arab Advisors Group analyzed the industries targeted by telecom operators and providers for data center services, revealing insights into how operators cater to segments such as government entities, SMEs, education, and healthcare. This analysis sheds light on competitive positioning and customer targeting strategies, aiding stakeholders in identifying market opportunities and enhancing their offerings.According to Hiba Rabadi, Managing Director of Arab Advisors Group, “Our new report provides a comprehensive analysis of the evolving data center landscape in the GCC region and Yemen, utilizing a structured methodology that examines key factors such as availability, technical specifications, and pricing structures. As digital transformation accelerates, data centers are increasingly becoming the backbone of the region’s economy, driving innovation and connectivity. Through in-depth research and data-driven insights, this report equips data center providers, investors, and policymakers with the essential tools to understand market dynamics, assess opportunities, and make informed strategic decisions in this rapidly evolving sector.”Rabadi further elaborated, “The insights gained highlight the varying levels of publicly available data in the data center sector. While some operators and providers stand out for their detailed disclosures, a significant portion of information remains unavailable across the region. These gaps in transparency create challenges for stakeholders seeking a comprehensive understanding of the market. Our findings indicate a clear divide in data center service availability among telecom operators in the GCC and Yemen. While 54% of operators in the region have embraced data center services, a notable 46% have yet to enter this growing market. This highlights opportunities for operators to bridge the gap in data center service availability, and enhance their technical infrastructure to meet growing regional demand and expand their offerings to serve different industries.”The report “Unlocking the Data Center Landscape in the GCC region and Yemen: Exclusive Insights from Telecom Operators and Data Center Providers”, which was released in March 2025 to Arab Advisors Group’s communication research subscribers, answer the below questions:• Which telecom operators in the GCC region and Yemen offer data center services, and how are these services distributed across the region?• Among telecom operators and data center providers, which entities offer physical data center services, and which provide cloud-based services?• What specific data center services are offered by each operator and provider in the region?• What are the disclosed pricing criteria for the various data center services offered by telecom operators and data center providers, and how do these criteria vary across the region?• Which industries and customer segments are targeted by telecom operators and data center providers for their data center services?• What are the key features and technical specifications of the data center services offered?Please contact Arab Advisors Group for more details or to get a copy of the report’s Table of Contents.The report is to be released to Arab Advisors Group’s subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 6,500.Arab Advisors Group’s team of analysts in the region produced over 6,100 reports on the Arab World’s communications, media, and financial markets. Arab Advisors Group's team of analysts in the region produced over 6,100 reports on the Arab World's communications, media, and financial markets. The reports can be purchased individually or received through an annual subscription to Arab Advisors Group's ( www.arabadvisors.com ) Strategic Research Services (Media and Telecom).To date, Arab Advisors Group serves over 1,000 global and regional companies by providing reliable research analysis and forecasts of Arab communications markets to these clients.

