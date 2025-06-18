SASSA educates beneficiaries about social grants in Ehlanzeni, 18 Jun
South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will be conducting beneficiary education. The aim is to strengthen the face-to-face interaction between SASSA and beneficiaries and to ensure that the communities have accurate information about SASSA services. The Agency is doing this to avoid false information and become the primary source. Beneficiaries will get an opportunity to ask questions and get clarity.
During this event the Agency will educate the community about social grants, requirements and application processes.
To witness this service delivery model, the media is invited as follows:
Venue : Mpakeni Tribal Authority-Daantjie
Time : 10:00
Date : 18 June 2025
For more information contact toll free during working days/hours [0800 60 10 11], Whatsapp [082 046 8553].
