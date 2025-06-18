Medical Device Safety Testing Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Device Safety Testing Market?

The medical device safety testing market has been on an upward trajectory in recent times, anchored by evolving global regulatory standards and an increasing demand for advanced diagnostics and therapeutic devices. Amidst this backdrop, robust growth forecasts are expected, with the market slated to amplify from $8.55 billion in 2024 to $9.31 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%.

What Does The Future Hold For The Medical Device Safety Testing Market?

Stepping into the future, the medical device safety testing market size is projected to grow to $13.04 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8%. This progression is being catalyzed by multiple converging forces led primarily by the adoption of Artificial intelligence AI-powered predictive testing. Other transformers driving growth are innovations in digital twin technology, cybersecurity and embedded software testing, along with the advent of wearable device testing frameworks and fifth-generation 5G and wireless signal interference testing.

What's Propelling This Potent Growth In The Medical Device Safety Testing Market?

The rising tide of lifestyle-related diseases is acting as a catalyst to the growing medical device safety testing market. Health ailments primarily propagated by daily habits and choices are surging, resulting in diseases including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, certain cancers, and mental health issues. Chronic conditions are emerging due to physical inactivity, leading to weight gain and reduced insulin sensitivity. These circumstances necessitate the need to validate the reliability and performance of diagnostic and therapeutic devices through safety testing procedures, thereby enhancing patient safety and lifting treatment outcomes.

The skyrocketing number of cases of non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes offers a stark representation of the trend, marking an 18% rise from 3,065,825 cases in 2022 to 3,615,330 diagnoses in 2023. This highlights the urgent need to widen the scope of medical device safety testing and drive its proliferation in current healthcare practices.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Device Safety Testing Market?

Major players operating within the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic plc, Baxter International, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, Bausch & Lomb, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD AG, Underwriters Laboratories LLC, Applus+ Group, BSI Group, NSF International, NEMKO AS, Smithers Group Inc., Laboratory Testing Inc., JPen Medical Inc., ArchiMed, F2 Labs Inc., and Medistri SA.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Medical Device Safety Testing Market?

The medical device safety testing market report can be segmented as follows –

Service Type: Testing, Inspection, Certification

Testing Phase: Preclinical Testing, Clinical Testing

Technology: Active Implantable Devices, In Vitro Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Ophthalmic Devices

Application: Cardiovascular Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Neurological Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental Devices

End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Medical Device Manufacturers, Regulatory Bodies

Subsegments include, by Testing: Electrical Safety Testing, Electromagnetic Compatibility EMC Testing, Biocompatibility Testing, Environmental Testing, etc. By Inspection: Pre-market Inspection, In-Process Inspection, Final Product Inspection, and so on. By Certification: ISO 13485 Certification, FDAPMA Support, MDSAP Certification, EU MDR Compliance Certification, and others.

How Is The Medical Device Safety Testing Market Segmented?

Characterizing the services performed by medical device safety testing facilities, they encompass testing, inspection, and certification. The varied kinds of medical devices tested include active, passive, in vitro diagnostic, implantable devices, and surgical instruments. The testing expertise spans across technology types such as active implantable devices, in vitro diagnostic devices, diagnostic imaging devices, ophthalmic devices and finds application in cardiovascular devices, orthopedic devices, neurological devices, ophthalmic devices, and dental devices. These services are widely used by end-users including hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, medical device manufacturers, and regulatory bodies.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Medical Device Safety Testing Market?

The scope of medical device safety testing extends worldwide with North America recording the highest proportion in the market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to demonstrate the highest growth in the coming years. The global expanse of such testing facilities covers significant regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

