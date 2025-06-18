PlayersOnly Welcomes Cellev8 Nutrition as New Brand Partner

PlayersOnly Cellev8 Partnership

PlayersOnly partners with Cellev8 Nutrition to deliver science-backed recovery supplements, boosting athlete wellness and performance on its AI platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayersOnly, the all-in-one, AI-powered platform built to power the future of the sports industry, today welcomed Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. as a brand partner on its platform.Cellev8 Nutrition is a wellness-focused brand that serves the athletic community with innovative products designed for active lifestyles and consistent training demands. Known for its athlete-first approach and commitment to clean-label standards, Cellev8 works with over 1,000 collegiate and professional athletes across 45+ teams.“PlayersOnly is a forward-thinking company whose sports technology platform can help bridge the gap between brands and athletes in a variety of ways,” said Michael Ferraro, CEO of Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. “We’re excited to connect with the PlayersOnly community and expand our mission of supporting athletes in all aspects of their journey.”As a brand partner on PlayersOnly, Cellev8 Nutrition will be featured in the platform’s athlete-first marketplace , in-app wellness spotlights, and branded content opportunities—providing athletes with curated product education, discovery experiences, and exclusive offers.“Athletes today are looking for more than just performance—they want recovery and longevity built into their daily habits,” said Tuan Ma, Founder & CEO of PlayersOnly. “Cellev8 has built a strong presence by staying authentic and aligned with athlete needs. We’re excited to bring their brand into our growing ecosystem.”This partnership reflects PlayersOnly’s commitment to holistic athlete empowerment—combining AI-driven insights with a curated network of trusted brands. With Cellev8 on board, PlayersOnly continues to expand its ecosystem of trusted brands, helping athletes optimize both performance and well-being.About PlayersOnlyPlayersOnly is the AI-powered, two-sided platform redefining branding, partnership strategy, and social connection in the sports industry. Combining advanced insights with a built-in social network, PlayersOnly empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to grow their influence, discover aligned partners, and build authentic relationships—on and off the field. Learn more at www.playersonly.io About Cellev8 NutritionCellev8 Nutrition Inc. a publicly traded, functional nutrition company committed to elevating wellness for active lifestyles through antioxidant-packed gummy supplements. Trusted by over 1,000 collegiate and professional athletes and NSF-Certified for Sport, Cellev8 is committed to supporting athletic lifestyles with high standards for quality and trust.Media & Brand Inquiries:Olivia Haring – Public RelationsOlivia(at)playersonly(dot)aiAlisa Kouznetsova – Partnerships & Brandsalisa(at)@playersonly(dot)ai

