Decorated Veteran Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, New Book Offers Unflinching Reflection on Truth, Faith, and Freedom

We are living through a pivotal time in American history, and I wrote Veritas Vincit to offer clarity, purpose, and hope for those who still believe the truth matters.” — Lt. Col. Darin L. Gaub (USA, Ret.)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lt. Col. (Ret.) Darin Gaub , a decorated U.S. Army veteran, geopolitical strategist, and national commentator, has released his powerful new book, Veritas Vincit : A Soldier’s Perspective on Truth, Faith, Family, and Freedom. Now available on Amazon , the book offers an unfiltered and deeply personal account of Gaub’s journey through combat, command, crisis, and conviction—told through a series of essays that challenge, inspire, and embolden readers to think critically about leadership, liberty, and legacy.Drawing from nearly 30 years of military service—including four tours in Afghanistan as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot and battalion commander—Lt. Col. Gaub weaves together battlefield wisdom, faith-driven insight, and unapologetic patriotism. This is not a traditional memoir, but a collection of reflections on the core values that shape strong leaders, healthy families, and free nations.“This book is for anyone who feels a deep sense of responsibility to truth, faith, and country,” said Gaub. “We are living through a pivotal time in American history, and I wrote Veritas Vincit to offer clarity, purpose, and hope for those who still believe the truth matters.”Known for his steady and respected presence in national media, Lt. Col. Gaub has conducted more than 1,000 television, radio, and print interviews since the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, providing real-time insight on military operations, geopolitical risk, and national defense. He is one of the most trusted voices on U.S. foreign policy, aviation, drones, and military readiness.Lt. Col. (Ret.) Darin Gaub is a U.S. Army veteran, former Blackhawk helicopter pilot, and battalion commander who served four combat tours in Afghanistan. Over a distinguished 30-year career, he earned multiple commendations and became known for his leadership under fire. Today, he is a respected geopolitical strategist, frequent contributor to national media, and a leading advocate for truth, faith, and American values. His writing and commentary have been featured across major broadcast, print, and online platforms. Veritas Vincit is his first book.Veritas Vincit: A Soldier’s Perspective on Truth, Faith, Family, and FreedomAvailable now on AmazonFormat: Hardback, Paperback, and KindleAuthor: Lt. Col. Darin L. Gaub (USA, Ret.)Release Date: June 15, 2025Veritas Vincit - Hardback ISBN: 978-1-966901-38-9Veritas Vincit - Paperback ISBN: 978-1-966901-39-6MEDIA CONTACT: Tamara Colbert, e: Tamara@LaDolceMedia.com or c: 626.244.5571.

