RELEASING ON JULY 1, 2025: Walking Each Other Home: A Caregiver’s Journey of Grace

"Walking Each Other Home" is a powerful faith-driven guide for caregivers and families facing Alzheimer’s and elder care challenges.

Walking Each Other Home offers practical advice along with personal stories that are sometimes funny, at times heartbreaking, and there are even a few miracles. I highly recommend it.” — Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Filmmaker

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann-Marie Murrell , acclaimed author, journalist, actress and former political commentator, invites readers into the most personal chapter of her life in her new book, " Walking Each Other Home: A Caregiver’s Journey of Grace ," available on July 1, 2025. Self-published through KDP, the book will be available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.Drawing from her firsthand experiences caring for both of her parents through Alzheimer’s disease, and now facing her own 'Early Onset' Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Murrell offers a deeply honest and faith-centered exploration of caregiving. "Walking Each Other Home" combines practical advice, spiritual encouragement, and moving personal reflections, anchored in God’s timeless 5th Commandment: Honor your father and your mother.This inspiring guide provides caregivers with real world tools for navigating dementia, Alzheimer’s and elder care while offering emotional and spiritual support for the journey. Through heartfelt devotionals and vivid storytelling, Murrell reminds readers they are not walking this difficult road alone and that even in the most heartbreaking moments, grace, love, and faith can light the way.“Caring for my parents was the greatest honor, and the greatest challenge, of my life. I wrote "Walking Each Other Home" not only to help others, but also as a guide for my own children someday,” says Ann-Marie Murrell.Endorsed by leading voices like Kevin Sorbo, Nancy Stafford, John Quinn (Editor of The Chosen), and others, with a forward by Vincent Curatola (Sopranos). "Walking Each Other Home" fills a vital gap for families overwhelmed by caregiving, grief, and life transitions.ISBN: 9798326284280Publisher: Self-published via KDPFormats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook (Audiobook TBD)PageCount: 270pagesTrim Size: 6 x 9inchesRetailPrice: $19.99USD(Paperback)For interview requests,or review copies, please contact: Tamara Colbert, E: tamara@ladolcemedia.com, C:626.244.5571-END-

