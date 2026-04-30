Erecta-Rack by Innovative Solutions Celebrates Painting Pros on International Professional Painters Day – April 30

Christian Manhard of Moose Painting is an industry leader in teaching advanced painting techniques like cabinet refinishing Recognizing the skilled professionals whose craftsmanship transforms and enhances homes and businesses

Erecta-Rack celebrates International Professional Painters Day on April 30 and the skilled professionals who improve our home and work spaces

We all know the satisfying feeling of walking into a freshly painted space. We encourage everyone to recognize a professional painter who has made their living or working space more beautiful.” — Lesley Burkard, Erecta-Rack Owner

HARTLAND, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erecta-Rack by Innovative Solutions is proud to join the celebration of International Professional Painters Day on April 30, recognizing the skilled professionals whose craftsmanship transforms and enhances homes and businesses.Professional painters play an important role in creating inspiring living and working environments. From site preparation to the final installation of hardware, their work reflects a commitment to quality, precision, and pride in their trade. On this special day, Erecta-Rack honors the dedication and expertise that painters bring to every project.“At Innovative Solutions, we have tremendous respect for the more than 300,000 painting professionals in the United States and many more around the world whose meticulous work transforms places where we live, work and gather,” said Erecta-Rack owner Lesley Burkard. “We talk to professional painters every day and work with them to develop solutions that help deliver professional, flawless results.”It is especially notable to recognize professional painters who share their time and talent to help others enhance their skills and trade. Christian Manhard, of Moose Painting , has become an industry leader in mentoring painters on using new techniques and equipment to learn more advanced skills like kitchen cabinet refinishing, one of the more complex but satisfying home improvement projects.Erecta-Rack makes painting and drying products with professional painters in mind—to simplify job site setup, reduce clutter and improve workflow, and support the high standards they bring to every project. By understanding the real-world challenges painters face, Erecta-Rack remains committed to developing products that make a meaningful difference in their daily work.“We all know the satisfying feeling of walking into a freshly painted space,” said Burkard. “We encourage everyone to recognize a professional painter who has made their living or working space more beautiful."

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