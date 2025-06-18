As part of AHA Advocacy Day, hospital leaders urge Senate to protect Medicaid, access to care 

More than 250 hospital and health system leaders June 17 participated in an AHA Advocacy Day briefing in Washington, D.C. AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack, AHA Executive Vice President Stacey Hughes and other AHA leaders discussed the latest on the health care provisions in the Senate version of the budget reconciliation bill as compared to the House-passed legislation, next steps in the reconciliation process and what to expect on Capitol Hill in the coming weeks and months.



During the briefing, AHA leaders discussed the importance of urging Congress to address several provisions in the draft legislation, including protecting Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act coverage gains, and access to health care and services in all communities.



“We are in a very important stage of the reconciliation process, and we have a lot at stake,” said Pollack. “The magnitude of the Medicaid reductions and the changes to the health insurance marketplaces now being considered are going to shift millions of people into uninsured status. … Now is the time to make your presence felt and your voices heard.”



The Senate Finance Committee June 16 released draft text of its portion of the Senate version of the budget reconciliation bill. The committee has jurisdiction over Medicaid and taxes. Within the House-passed legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), some proposals could lead to more than 10.9 million people losing Medicaid coverage.



The Senate is expected to vote on its version of the budget reconciliation bill by the middle of next week.