Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 17 June 2025

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

His Excellency Abdelouahab Osmane

(b) The Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria

Her Excellency Tanya Dimitrova

Their bio summaries are attached.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 JUNE 2025

HIS EXCELLENCY ABDELOUAHAB OSMANE

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ALGERIA

Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane is a career diplomat and concurrently Algeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and Ambassador to ASEAN. Prior to this, he had served as Algeria’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Congo and Central African Republic and as Advisor at the Permanent Mission of Algeria to the United Nations in New York. Earlier in his career, Ambassador Osmane held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These include Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2021, Advisor to the Minister Delegate for Maghreb and African Affairs from 2008 to 2010, and as Deputy Director in several departments, such as in international social, scientific and cultural affairs and analysis and information management.

Ambassador Osmane graduated from the National School of Administration in 1987 (Diplomatic Section).

Ambassador Osmane is married and has one child. They currently reside in Jakarta.

. . . . .

HER EXCELLENCY TANYA DIMITROVA

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA

Ambassador Dimitrova began her career as a journalist and owner of the newspaper Vreme for over a decade. In 2009, she became the Governor of Yambol Region in Bulgaria. Ambassador Dimitrova was appointed Bulgarian Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia in 2012, followed by Consul General in Milan in 2018. She then served as a Director of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Crisis Centre from 2022 to 2024. In 2024, she was appointed Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Indonesia with concurrent accreditation to ASEAN and Timor-Leste.

Ambassador Dimitrova is a professor of diplomatic protocol and etiquette at two Bulgarian universities and one Croatian university. She teaches at several Indonesian universities as a guest lecturer.

Ambassador Dimitrova holds degrees in Journalism, Law, and Foreign Policy and Diplomacy, as well as Masters in Business Administration and International Economic Relations and a Doctorate in Folklore from several Bulgarian and Croatian universities.

. . . . .