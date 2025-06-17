Letter of Credence Ceremony, 17 June 2025

The Government has appointed Mr Wong Kai Jiun as Singapore’s next Ambassador to the Republic of Korea with concurrent accreditation to Mongolia, and Mdm Zuraidah Binte Abdullah as Singapore’s next Non-Resident Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman.

Mr Wong was the Director-General of the Northeast Asia Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2019 to 2024.

Mr Wong joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 2005. In Ministry Headquarters, Mr Wong has held various appointments in the Northeast Asia Directorate, including as Deputy Director overseeing the China portfolio. Mr Wong was appointed Special Assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2015.

Mr Wong’s overseas assignments include serving at the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei as Senior Assistant Trade Representative from 2009 to 2012, and at the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok as Deputy Chief of Mission and Counsellor from 2016 to 2017 and then as Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister-Counsellor until 2019.

In 2016, Mr Wong was conferred the Public Administration Medal (Bronze). In 2023, Mr Wong was conferred the Public Administration Medal (Silver) (COVID-19).

Mr Wong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Engineering (with Distinction) from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom in 2003. He graduated with a Master of International Public Policy (with Distinction) from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University in Washington D.C., United States of America in 2013.

Mdm Zuraidah Binte Abdullah is the Chief Executive Officer of Yayasan MENDAKI – a Self-Help Group that uplifts the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore through education and life-long learning.

Mdm Zuraidah joined the Singapore Police Force in 1986, held command appointments in investigations, operations, and training to rise to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, before being seconded to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority in 2015 as Domain Commander (Air) at Integrated Checkpoints Command. In her 34 years of public service prior to retirement in 2020, Mdm Zuraidah was awarded various medals, notably the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2011, and the Public Service Medal in 2019.

Concurrently, Mdm Zuraidah has held senior appointments in boards, councils, and committees of various public sector organisations in community development, education, health, heritage, security, and transport. She was appointed Justice of the Peace in 2020.

Mdm Zuraidah graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from the National University of Singapore. She is married to Mr Abdul Aziz bin Mohamed Noor.

