Back in Line OC Chiropractic Rehab Center in Orange, Calif. Announces Remodeled Offices for Total Body Wellness

Dr. David J. Jacob, DC, treats the whole person, not just the symptoms. Athletes of all kind come to Back in Line OC in Orange to get back in the game of life. Back in Line OC Chiropractic and Rehab Center offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, Cold Laser Therapy, Ultrasound Therapy and everything a person needs to heal at the root cause The newly remodeled entry way at Back in Line OC offers a warm cozy greeting to patients looking to heal quickly and get back in the game of life. The array of advanced healing technology at Back in Line OC helps athletes and others heal stronger, faster, more thoroughly to get back in the game better than before. NY Mets Tyler Megill stays in top shape with the help of Dr. David Jacob, DC, owner at Back in Line OC Chiropractic and Rehab Center in Orange, Calif.

Dr. Jacob’s specialized training and equipment offers patients customized, advanced treatment systems and chiropractic care for faster healing and better health

Back in Line OC Chiropractic and Rehab Center offers a playground of advanced technology and skilled professionals for complete body health, pain-free living, and stronger athletic performance.” — Dr. David J. Jacob, DC

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David J. Jacob, DC , renowned chiropractor and owner of Back in Line OC Chiropractic Rehab Center located on East Katella in Orange, Calif is proud to announce its remodel is complete and patients are invited in to experience the myriad of services to heal aches, pains, imbalances, sports injuries, brain injuries, and more in its comprehensive body health and rehabilitation care center.With over 30 years of experience treating more than 700,000 patients, Dr. Jacob brings a holistic, results-driven approach to healing the body. His methods have proven to support faster recovery, enhanced performance, and long-term wellness—whether you're a professional athlete, a student athlete, a weekend warrior, or you simply want to feel your best again.Back in Line OC offers a full suite of healing modalities under one roof, including:• Chiropractic Adjustments• Physiotherapy• Rehabilitation for Sports & Injuries• Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy• Shockwave Therapy• Balance Therapy• Cold Laser Therapy• Nutritional Counseling• Therapeutic MassageEach patient’s treatment regimen is customized to address their specific needs. Whether managing chronic pain, recovering from an acute injury, or boosting athletic performance, Dr. Jacob designs integrated treatment systems proven to accelerate healing and improve overall well-being.“We’re not just treating symptoms—we’re helping people get back to their game and get their life back,” said Dr. David Jacob, Clinic Director . “Our mission at Back in Line OC is to provide thoughtful, evidence-based care using the best techniques and technologies available, so every patient leaves feeling stronger, happier, and more aligned—inside and out.”Known for his decades of experience treating everyone from car racing champions to student athletes and weekend warriors, Dr. Jacob continues to be a trusted leader in natural, non-invasive healing. His newly remodeled office located in Orange, Calif. is now welcoming new patients who are looking for more than just a chiropractic adjustment—it’s where science, care, and recovery meet.“Come see the difference for yourself,” says, Dr. Jacob. “We’ve got a playground of technology and skilled professionals ready to help you get back in the game of life.”Schedule a consultation today to tour the Back in Line OC state-of-the-art facility located at 2901 E. Katella Ave, Unit H, Orange, Calif. 92867. Meet Dr. Jacob and explore the powerful tools and therapies available to help athletes heal faster and perform their best.To book an appointment, call (714) 633-2225 or visit www.backinlineoc.com About Back in Line OC:Back in Line OC Chiropractic & Rehab Center is Orange County’s leading center for integrated healing. Owned and operated by Dr. David J. Jacob, DC, the clinic offers comprehensive services for spine alignment, sports rehabilitation, pain management, performance enhancement, and much more through a combination of chiropractic treatments, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, therapeutic massage, nutritional counseling and a variety of other healing modalities. Our mission at Back in Line OC is to ensure everyone receives the spinal and rehabilitative care they need for a healthy, active life. For more information, visit www.backinlineoc.com or call us at (714) 633-2225.Media Contact:Jennifer L Horspool949-933-4300Jennifer@engagementpr.com# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.