High-Risk Pedestrian Intersections: Report Reveals 10 Dangerous California Crossings from 2024 Crash Data

BANA LAW, PC identifies high-risk California intersections with significant pedestrian injury and wrongful death rates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BANA LAW, PC, a California personal injury law firm with over 20 years of experience, has released this 2024 report on high-risk intersections for pedestrians across the state. Using data from California’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS) and Transportation Injury Mapping System (TIMS), the firm identified the top 10 intersections where pedestrian injuries and fatalities are happening most frequently. This report highlights intersections with repeated pedestrian crashes and encourages local governments to take action now to improve safety.The 10 high-risk intersections for pedestrian safety in 2024 are:• Newport Blvd & 22nd/Victoria St – Costa Mesa• Edinger Ave & Ward St – Fountain Valley• Geary Blvd & 39th Ave – San Francisco• International Blvd & 35th Ave – Oakland• University Ave & Fairmount Ave – San Diego• Florence Ave & Vermont Ave – Los Angeles• El Camino Ave & Del Paso Blvd – Sacramento• Imperial Hwy & Vista Del Mar – Los Angeles• Balboa Blvd & Nordhoff St – Los Angeles• Firestone Blvd & Lakewood Blvd – DowneyThese intersections have had multiple pedestrian fatalities or serious injuries due to inadequate lighting, poor traffic control, distracted driving and infrastructure failures. Pedestrian accident victims often suffer severe injuries including traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, spinal cord injuries and PTSD. These injuries result in huge medical bills, lost wages and lasting pain and suffering.“These intersections are preventable tragedies. Cities need to prioritize pedestrian safety now to stop the loss and injury.” - Ryan Banafshe, Esq.PEDESTRIAN SAFETY TIPSBANA LAW offers practical tips to help pedestrians avoid accidents:• Stay alert and avoid distractions like your phone.• Use designated crosswalks and pedestrian signals.• Wear bright or reflective clothing at night.• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing.• Avoid walking in poorly lit or dangerous areas.STATUTE OF LIMITATIONSCalifornia law allows injured pedestrians to seek compensation for their injuries and losses. BANA LAW emphasizes the importance of acting fast after an accident as California has strict time limits:• 2 years to file most injury claims (Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 335.1)• 6 months for claims against public entities (Cal. Gov. Code § 911.2)You may find more information at California’s High-Risk Intersections FAQsWhat should I do immediately after a pedestrian accident?Get medical help, report the crash to police, take photos, get witness info and contact a pedestrian accident attorney as soon as possible.Can I still recover if I was partially at fault?Yes. Your settlement may be reduced by your percentage of fault but you can still recover under California’s pure comparative negligence rule.How long do I have to file a claim?You have two years. If a government entity is involved you have six months to file an administrative claim.Can I sue the city or government if the crosswalk was unsafe?Yes. If a dangerous condition on public property caused your injury you may be able to file a claim against the city, county or state. You must act fast—government claims often require filing within six months.About BANA LAW, PC:BANA LAW, PC, founded by Ryan Banafshe, Esq., is a California personal injury firm recognized by U.S. News – Best Law Firms, Best Lawyers in America, AV Preeminent and Super Lawyers. With over 20 years of dedicated advocacy, the firm specializes in pedestrian accidents, catastrophic injuries and wrongful death cases, achieving multimillion-dollar recoveries for clients statewide. Known for aggressive litigation combined with compassionate client care, BANA LAW is a trusted advocate for injury victims.We Proudly Serve All of California

