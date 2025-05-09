Banafshe Law Firm Changes Name to BANA LAW, PC After 22 Years of Service

P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder

Official name change from Banafshe Law Firm, PC to BANA LAW, PC. Same Team. Same Dedication. New Name - Proudly representing injury victims across California.

This is a name change only. Our legal team, our passion for justice, and our commitment to helping injury victims across California remain exactly the same.” — P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder of BANA LAW, PC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 22 years of representing injury victims across California, Banafshe Law Firm, PC has officially changed its name to BANA LAW, PC. This is a name change only. The firm’s leadership, attorneys, offices, and mission remain unchanged.“Our values and our results remain the same. We are proud to continue serving clients with the same passion and commitment,” said founding attorney P. Ryan Banafshe.BANA LAW, PC has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for injury victims and their families. With thousands of successful cases, the firm is recognized for its aggressive representation, clear legal guidance, and deep commitment to client care.The firm has released a video to accompany the transition. https://youtu.be/6IO44YA2vLs BANA LAW, PC continues to represent clients across California in serious injury and wrongful death cases , including catastrophic accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal trauma, and fatal collisions.For more information, visit https://www.banalaw.com

