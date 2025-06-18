Saskatchewan Fire Update June 17

CANADA, June 18 - Released on June 17, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, there are 13 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, three are not contained, two are ongoing assessment and two are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 256 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 156 to date.

Due to favourable weather conditions, the provincial fire ban has been revoked. Provincial parks, municipalities and R.M.s may still have their own local fire ban, restriction or advisory in place. A list of fire restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found here. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) interactive fire ban map includes all active bans and can be found here.

The public is reminded to stay diligent in preventing new wildfires while enjoying time spent outside. Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1, or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

Five communities remain under an evacuation order: Creighton, Denare Beach, East Trout Lake, Whelan Bay and priority individuals in Cumberland House.

Evacuees who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so through the Sask Evac Web Application or by calling 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross can call 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. A full list of evacuated and repatriated communities can be found on the Information for Evacuees webpage.

The SPSA has confirmed more than 350 values have been lost due to wildfires province wide. This number is expected to increase to over 500 as damage continues to be assessed. Confirmation of values lost in Denare Beach is expected this week.

The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board Crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

