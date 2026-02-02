Losses of Public Money for 2025-26 Third Quarter
CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2026
The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC) and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.
No confirmed reportable losses were reported by SHA, AHA, SCA, 3sHealth, HQC and SAHO to the Ministry of Health in the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year (from October 1 to December 31, 2025).
See the attached report, or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.
-30-
