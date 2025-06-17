Justice Department Files Statement of Interest in Support of City of Huntington Beach Lawsuit Against Unconstitutional California Immigration Law

Today, the Department of Justice filed a Statement of Interest in support of the City of Huntington Beach which wishes to cooperate with federal immigration authorities but is prevented from doing so by an unconstitutional California law. On January 7, 2025, the City of Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach City Council, Police Chief, and Sherrif, sued the State of California, Governor Gavin Newsom, and California Attorney General Robert Bonta over the unconstitutional “California Values Act” (CVA).

“California’s existing state law is designed to interfere with local jurisdictions that want to carry out immigration enforcement,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “As this week’s violence in Los Angeles demonstrates, the safe administration of immigration enforcement is both paramount and under threat – laws that undermine immigration enforcement at great risk to agents and citizens must not stand.”

California’s CVA violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by prohibiting and obstructing federal immigration authorities from cooperating with local law enforcement authorities to carry out federal immigration law. Congress has specifically authorized the use of detainer requests which permit CBP and ICE to work with local law enforcement agencies. Contrary to law, the CVA prohibits local law enforcement agencies from honoring ICE detainer requests or from arresting, detaining, or holding individuals in custody based on civil immigration warrants.

This is the latest Statement of Interest the Department of Justice has filed challenging state interference with immigration enforcement.

Read the full Statement of Interest.