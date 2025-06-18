Claims Office Reimbursement Available for Certain Risk-Reduction Projects: November 14, 2025, Deadline for Claimants

SANTA FE, NM — Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire claimants whose structures were left with increased risks of wildfires, flooding or other cascading impacts may be reimbursed for costs to reduce these risks to pre-fire levels, but they must finish the work by the deadline of November 14, 2025.

DEADLINE DETAILS: Claimants must have a valid NOL requesting risk reduction, must complete the risk reduction project, and incur all costs by November. 14, 2025. Claimants must own the property, identify the heightened risks to structures and outline the project’s costs, scope, date of completion and how the project reduces the risks to pre-fire levels.

Risk-reduction costs may be reimbursed under the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act. Risk reduction differs from repairing or rebuilding a damaged property, which is done to restore structures to their pre-fire condition, capacity and function.

A site visit may be required to verify a completed project. Total reimbursement for projects will be capped at 50% of the replacement cost value of the structure being protected. Any costs that exceed this cap are the claimant’s responsibility. Eligible risk reduction projects for public facilities must first be submitted to FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program and denied for all or partial assistance before they can be submitted to the Claims Office.

Properties in areas damaged by wildfire are often more vulnerable to natural hazards or cascading impacts after a fire, so it’s vital that affected property owners know how to reduce their risks and minimize potential impacts from future disasters.

“Risk reduction is essential to help claimants remain in or return to their homes and communities by improving their properties’ resilience against future wildfires or flooding,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “I would encourage claimants to take advantage of this program, which will decrease the risk of future property damage.”

Installing a fire-retardant roof

Decreasing wildfire risks by cutting back vegetation and creating fire breaks

Building a berm or other barrier to block floodwater

Digging a drainage channel to divert stormwater

Installing a culvert and associated ditches near a private road or driveway

Stabilizing the ground under structures and culverts to prevent erosion

For information and updates, please visit the Claims Office website at www.fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit www.fema.gov/es/disaster/current/hermits-peak. To stay updated on upcoming events, visit the News and the “News and Events” page on our website at www.fema.gov/hermits-peak/media.

You can also follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice for updates on the claims process, deadlines, and program announcements.