Disaster Recovery Center in Laurel County Relocates

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Disaster Recovery Center in Laurel County has relocated to offer in-person support to Kentucky survivors who experienced loss as the result of the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from May 16-17. The new location for the Disaster Recovery Center in Laurel County is:

Somerset Community College, Laurel Campus Building 2, Room 206, 100 University Drive, London, KY 40741

Working hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday and 1 - 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Sunday.

Disaster Recovery Centers are one-stop shops where you can get information and advice on available assistance from state, federal and community organizations. You can get help to apply for FEMA assistance, learn the status of your FEMA application, understand the letters you get from FEMA and get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the May tornadoes to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is July 23.

You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person assistance. No appointment is needed. To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You don’t have to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. There are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4875. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.