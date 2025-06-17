Statement from ICRC's Near & Middle East regional director following the escalations of hostilities between Israel and Iran

“Our hearts go out to the civilians caught in the conflict between Iran and Israel. Every life lost, every family affected, is a deep tragedy.

Many civilians on both sides have been killed or injured, including members of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement. Homes have been damaged and livelihoods have been shattered. In Iran, many families are fleeing for safety. In Israel, families are repeatedly forced into shelters in the middle of the night.

We fear that if this conflict intensifies then even more civilians will suffer and the ripple effects will spread far beyond the immediate hostilities in a region that is already seeing so much suffering.

We call for respect of international humanitarian law and urge immediate de-escalation. Decisive political action is urgently needed to stop the killing and put an end to destruction.

Our partners in the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement are responding at the forefront. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have their emergency preparedness and response teams on the ground responding to humanitarian needs. Magen David Adom (MDA) – have been providing critical assistance to those affected by the ongoing hostilities.”