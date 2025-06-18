U.S. Startup Wins $200,000 Meta Grant to Revolutionize AI-Powered Public Services

Demo image of how e.e.r.s' multilingual public service chatbot

E.e.r.s.' Multilingual Chatbot Helps Governments Serve Communities During Public Crises

We believe that the power of AI can create a tangible and positive social impact.” — Kyiana Williams, creator and founder of e.e.r.s.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertwine, Inc., a pioneering AI solutions company, won Meta’s prestigious 2025 Llama Impact Grant , securing $200,000 to advance its groundbreaking chatbot, e.e.r.s. This multilingual AI-powered tool is designed to increase public service accessibility, providing users with critical and accurate government information around the clock.E.e.r.s. is among 10 recipients of the globally competitive grant that recognizes innovators who leverage Llama, an open-source AI, for social good and to bridge gaps in essential services. Meta announced the grant recipients at LlamaCon, its first AI developer event. At this event, leaders in artificial intelligence, including Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella, showcased the latest advancements in AI-driven innovation.With the grant, e.e.r.s. will scale its integration with local, state, and federal government databases, creating a seamless, accessible, and intuitive platform for individuals seeking healthcare and social service resources.“We believe that the power of AI can create a tangible and positive social impact,” said Kyiana Williams, creator and founder of e.e.r.s. “With Meta’s support, e.e.r.s. will help break down barriers in public service accessibility, ensuring that people can find the assistance they need when they need it.”Transforming Public Services with AIE.e.r.s. (pronounced ears) is a multilingual AI-powered chatbot designed to help people navigate public services more easily. It connects users with critical government resources, including healthcare, social services, and other essential programs. By integrating with local, state, and federal government databases, e.e.r.s. ensures that users can access accurate and timely information regardless of agency operating hours.What makes e.e.r.s. unique is its ability to guide people through complex situations, recommend accurate resources, and assist in multiple languages, making government services more inclusive.Already, the chatbot is used in collaboration with The Medi Community Resource Center , a nonprofit in North Charleston, S.C., that connects communities with vital healthcare and social programs. In partnership with The Medi, e.e.r.s. will expand to four additional states: North Carolina, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia.Media Contact:

