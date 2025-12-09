E.e.r.s. Joins LACI’s Resilient Rebuilding Cohort | Crisis Communication Startup

Demo image of how e.e.r.s' multilingual public service chatbot

E.e.r.s., a multilingual civic chatbot, joins Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator’s Resilient Rebuilding Cohort to transform community crisis technology.

When disaster strikes, language should never be a barrier to safety or recovery.” — Kyiana Williams, e.e.r.s.’ founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.e.r.s. , the multilingual civic chatbot that delivers fast, accurate, and accessible information, has earned a place in the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator’s (LACI) Resilient Rebuilding Cohort . LACI selected e.e.r.s. as one of 14 innovative startups in Incubation Cohort 11 (Fall 2025), recognizing its mission to transform scattered information into clear, trustworthy answers that empower communities.LACI launched the Resilient Rebuilding Cohort to accelerate startups that strengthen communities, rebuild systems, and advance sustainability and equity. Out of dozens of applicants, LACI chose e.e.r.s. for its ability to reduce wasted time, enhance access to vital resources, and serve as a lifeline during crises. Users can use the e.e.r.s. chatbot to get accurate civic information 24/7 during a crisis. For the next two years, e.e.r.s. will work with the LACI team to rebuild and proactively develop better crisis communication technology in communities throughout Los Angeles County, including Pasadena and Altadena.For Kyiana Williams, the founder and CEO of e.e.r.s., her mission at LACI is deeply personal. The wildfire destroyed her grandparents’ Altadena home. She is determined to use e.e.r.s. to elevate crisis communication in her home state.“Los Angeles is a cultural hub with linguistically diverse communities with various needs,” said Williams, a third-generation Southern Californian. “When disaster strikes, language should never be a barrier to safety or recovery. Our chatbot ensures every resident—regardless of background—has a clear, trusted path to support.”As a cohort member, e.e.r.s. gains access to mentorship, investor networks, and LACI’s ecosystem of partners. This support will accelerate e.e.r.s.’ growth and strengthen its promise: accurate answers, available instantly, 24/7.“We’re actively pursuing strategic partners and investors to drive the mission of accessible and accurate crisis communications forward,” Williams said. “My goal is to be the preferred communication software for local governments and emergency government organizations.”This latest accolade is the latest in a long string of honors this year for e.e.r.s. In 2025, e.e.r.s won grants from the Women in Innovation Awards and Meta's Llama Impact program

