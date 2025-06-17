Armstrong helps break ground on Altru behavioral health expansion, highlights state investment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today helped break ground on an expansion project that will double the number of inpatient beds at Altru Behavioral Health Center in Grand Forks, highlighting the state’s significant investments to address behavioral health needs across North Dakota.

Armstrong recently signed legislation providing a $12.96 million grant to expand the number of inpatient behavioral health beds at the Altru facility from 24 to 48 beds. The grant was included in the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) budget, House Bill 1012, and requires Altru to provide matching funds of $3.24 million.

“This is a game-changer for behavioral health services in Grand Forks and the surrounding region, because when it comes to meeting the mental health needs of our citizens in their most vulnerable moments, every single bed counts,” Armstrong said.

He noted the Legislature also approved $16 million for 30 behavioral health beds in Bismarck with a focus on youth and $3.4 million for 10 behavioral health beds in Williston. In addition, lawmakers approved $300 million for construction of a new State Hospital in Jamestown, which will provide 140 treatment beds to serve those most in need of acute mental health services.

Armstrong thanked state Rep. Emily O’Brien of Grand Forks, Rep. Jon Nelson of Rugby and other lawmakers for their support for the Altru project and broader work on expanding behavioral health services, as well as Altru President Dr. Josh Deere and CEO Todd Forkel, Universal Health Services’ Behavioral Health Division President Matt Peterson, Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski and the DHHS Behavioral Health Division including Executive Director Pam Sagness for their commitment to North Dakotans’ mental health.

The Altru Behavioral Health Center expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2026.