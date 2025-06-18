Xello Partners with Beable Education to Deliver Integrated Literacy and CCR Solutions for K-12 Students

Bridging the Gap Between Literacy and Career Exploration, Xello and Beable Deliver a Seamless, AI‑Powered Experience for K–12 Students and Educators

Beable reaches every student at their reading level, matched to their interests. Together with Xello’s college and career readiness program, we will close the opportunity gap.” — Saki Dodelson, CEO of Beable

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xello, the leading K-12 college and career readiness program, and Beable Education, the pioneering Life-Ready Literacy platform, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at transforming how students prepare for lifelong success. By integrating Beable’s individualized and personalized literacy platform with Xello’s full K-12 CCR solutions, the partnership offers all students opportunities to connect literacy mastery directly to career exploration and personal growth.Beable helps students accelerate their literacy skills by delivering personalized content that matches their reading level, while also tying in career paths and personal interests – the “why” that makes reading matter. At the same time, Xello guides students from K-12 in discovering who they are, building key skills, and planning for the future. Together, these two platforms give educators and families a smooth, all-in-one solution that supports both strong academics and real-world readiness.“We’re really excited to be partnering with Beable.” said Matt McQuillen, CEO of Xello. “This collaboration enhances our platform with an invaluable layer of literacy support, helping students not only plan for their futures but also build the essential skills to succeed. By integrating Beable’s literacy expertise, we’re expanding our ability to provide personalized learning experiences that meet the diverse needs of all students, empowering them to thrive both academically and in their future careers.”“We are delighted with our partnership with Xello,” said Saki Dodelson, CEO of Beable. “It enables us to engage all students and put them on the path to gainful employment. Beable reaches every student at their reading level, matched to their interests. Together with Xello’s college and career readiness program, we will close the opportunity gap. Xello is well known for the quality and efficacy of their solutions, and we are proud to partner with them.”The partnership will roll out integrated features and collaborative initiatives in the coming months, designed to foster measurable growth in literacy and career readiness, while engaging students, counselors, and teachers in developing skills that provide all students with a pathway to a bright future.About XelloXello’s mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello’s award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world About BeableBeableis a women-owned public-benefit corporation led by Saki Dodelson. The company’s mission is to exponentially accelerate literacy for all students, while creating equitable and personalized pathways to gainful employment. Beable delivers on this mission through the next-generation Life-Ready Literacyplatform that closes the literacy and opportunity gap for all.A revolutionary, multidimensional platform leveraging advanced technology and evidence-based methodologies, Beable cultivates the whole child by intertwining literacy acceleration, career exploration, personal growth, and academic rigor in a single system. It provides grade-level content and targeted scaffolds at each learner’s reading level in English and Spanish, with translation support in 100+ languages. The Life-Ready Literacy platform has won a CODiE Award for the Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution. The company also provides Beable Prep, an ultra-personalized online ACT/SAT prep solution. Learn more at beable.com Xello contact: Bugie Lo, Senior Partnership Development Manager, bugiel@xello.world

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.