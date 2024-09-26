Beable® Launches New Family Hub Enabling Parents and Guardians To Support Their Children’s Learning Journey

New Family Hub supports students’ journey to reading proficiency and gainful employment.

Every kid needs strong literacy skills and a path to gainful employment. We need parents and families as our partners in extending teachers and creating that path.” — Saki Dodelson

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeableEducation has launched an innovative Family Hub as part of its Life-Ready Literacyplatform. The Hub is a robust, constantly updated online resource for parents, guardians, and family members to support students on their journey to reading proficiency and gainful employment.The Life-Ready Literacyplatform intertwines literacy acceleration, career exploration, personal growth, and academic rigor in a single system. The CODiE award-winning platform provides just-right lessons and scaffolds at each learner’s reading level to put every learner and all tiers of students on personalized paths to academic and career success.Saki Dodelson, CEO and founder of Beable, states, “Learning loss caused by the pandemic—the Covid gap year—has created tremendous challenges for teachers. We need to support and extend teachers by leaning on parents to actively take part in kids’ learning at home. The Family Hub is a breakthrough solution to amplify teachers’ work and overcome the gap.”According to Dodelson, the Family Hub enables parents and families to make literacy acceleration and future readiness part of family life, driving the time on task that kids need to overcome pandemic learning loss and progress on the path to gainful employment. With content added constantly, parents can use the Hub every day to:- Engage in at-home activities to boost learners’ reading skills, self-awareness, career exposure and financial literacy.- Take the same RIASEC career interest survey their kids do in school so they can help kids make the connection between their strengths and interests and the careers that are most aligned.- Connect Lexiles to careers of interest and create home reading plans to accelerate literacy to the levels required by the best-fit jobs that excite and motivate their kids.- Most importantly, ensure that kids complete at least two 20-minute Beable lessons each week, which is crucial to literacy growth.“Research shows that when kids complete a minimum of two Beable lessons each week, they get the time on task that dramatically accelerates reading gains,” Chief Academic Officer and co-founder Susan Gertler adds,.“The Family Hub helps parents double down on the work teachers and kids are doing in school--and provides continuity from school to home.”“Every kid deserves a great job and a bright future. Every kid needs strong literacy skills and a path to gainful employment. We need parents and families to be our partners in extending teachers and creating that path,” Dodelson concludes.About BeableBeable is a women-owned public-benefit corporation launched by ed-tech visionary Saki Dodelson and the co-founders of Achieve3000. With Beable, Dodelson and her team are pursuing an ambitious and essential mission: to exponentially accelerate literacy for all students, while creating personalized pathways to gainful employment. Beable delivers on its charter by providing K-12's first Life-Ready Literacyplatform, a revolutionary, multi-dimensional system that enables all students to accelerate literacy gains at 5X expected annual growth by intertwining literacy, career exposure, personal growth, and academic rigor in a single system.Powered by K-12’s most advanced technology, Beable addresses today’s educational pivotal challenges, helping students recover from learning loss caused by the pandemic and building the stronger literacy skills now required for every job—from blue to gray to white collar. The Beable Life-Ready Literacy platform has won a CODiE Award for the Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution. Beable also provides Beable Prep, the ultra-personalized online ACT/SAT prep solution that leverages students' unique strengths to build test-taking skills and cognitive flexibility. Learn more at http://www.beable.com

