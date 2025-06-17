Tree Spraying Truck Now Available from Real Fleet Solutions

Right-front angle of Real Fleet Solutions’ Tree Spraying Truck with side compartment open, showcasing secure equipment storage and professional-grade build. Side view of Real Fleet Solutions’ Tree Spraying Truck with compartment open, revealing integrated equipment tanks, hose reels, and secure storage layout. Rear-right corner view of Real Fleet Solutions’ Tree Spraying Truck with all compartments securely closed, highlighting safety, security, and a clean professional finish.

Purpose-Built Tree Spraying Truck from Real Fleet Solutions Enhances Arborist Tree Care Safety, Efficiency, and Field Professionalism

This truck isn’t just a new product—it’s a response to what tree care crews have been asking for.” — Mike DeFazio, President of Real Fleet Solutions

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Fleet Solutions (RFS) has announced the nationwide availability of a new work body designed for tree spraying and arborist applications. The vehicle is intended to improve worksite efficiency, safeguard specialized equipment and support a professional presence in the field.For more information, visit www.RealFleetSolutions.com/tree-spraying-truck The launch marks an expansion of the company’s product line, which has historically focused on upfitting trucks and vans for lawn care & pest control professionals. RFS has the capacity to service both large and smaller fleets, unlike many of its competitors. With over 30 years of experience in custom commercial vehicle design, RFS is now adapting its expertise to meet growing demand in the tree care industry.“This truck isn’t just a new product—it’s a response to what tree care crews have been asking for,” said Mike DeFazio, President of Real Fleet Solutions. “We listened, engineered, and now we’re proud to deliver a purpose-built solution that helps arborists work smarter, safer, and more professionally on every job.”The vehicle was developed in consultation with industry professionals and is available in multiple configurations to accommodate different crew sizes and operational needs.Key design features include:• Efficiency – The layout is intended to reduce setup and breakdown times, allowing crews to move more quickly between sites.• Safety – Tools and sprayers are stored in reinforced compartments with secure restraints. Additional features such as high intensity remote controlled work lights, remote fills to minimize climbing into the truck, and a hand wash station are included to help minimize risk and optimize safety & housekeeping.• Professional appearance – Exterior panels can be customized with company branding. The design emphasizes clean lines and a uniform look on site.Optional upgrades include chemical storage modules, power inverters, and additional lighting packages. All builds follow Real Fleet Solutions’ established standards for durability and field usability.The tree spray truck is available now. Consultation bookings are available at the company’s website.Visual assets available upon request: Tree spraying truck images• Product walk-through video• Company logo

