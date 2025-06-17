JFrog Partners with TL Consulting to Fortify APAC's Enterprise Software Supply Chain with DevSecOps Excellence

JFrog & TL Consulting

Partnership aims to help APAC organisations rapidly and securely modernise their DevOps, Security, and Machine Learning practices with the JFrog Platform

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform , today announced a partnership with TL Consulting , an Australian-based professional services organisation specialising in cloud-native, GitHub and Microsoft DevSecOps implementations. This new collaboration is aimed at helping companies across Asia Pacific seamlessly govern, secure, and manage business and AI-powered applications at scale, both on-prem and in the cloud. Starting immediately, APAC-based organisations will be able to purchase the JFrog Platform through TL Consulting, while also benefiting from their full range of consulting services spanning regulatory compliance and governance, cybersecurity and risk management, development efficiency training, and cloud migration strategy planning.“Partnering with TL Consulting, with its extensive APAC market expertise, excellent range of services, and deep understanding of modern cloud and data platforms, made perfect sense for furthering our growth,” said Sunny Rao, Senior Vice President of APAC for JFrog. “As the APAC market matures, especially with AI/ML advances, our combined efforts will help drive automation, security, and trusted software releases, enabling customers to build scalable, future-ready solutions that accelerate their innovation and growth.”The Rising Importance of EveryOps in APACTraditional DevSecOps enhances developer productivity with integrated security best practices throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC), reducing vulnerabilities and accelerating quality software delivery. Similarly, MLOps has largely operated in isolation for data scientists, but as AI, ML, and generative AI add complexity, a broader, unified framework like EveryOps becomes essential for comprehensive software development.As a certified JFrog partner, TL Consulting will provide APAC organisations with access to the entire JFrog Platform, along with deep expertise, compliance guidance, and access to JFrog’s supply chain solutions. The partnership aims to enable all teams - developers, security, data science, operations to deliver secure software faster through improved collaboration and stronger security practices across the entire development lifecycle.“At TL Consulting, our goal is always to delight our customers with solid, new-age technologies that scale to meet their evolving business needs and digital transformation goals,” said Stephen Marryatt, CEO, TL Consulting. "Our partnership with JFrog underscores our commitment to helping customers integrate security throughout the development lifecycle and establish strong DevSecOps practices. As an accredited GitHub partner, we also see the JFrog-GitHub integration as a game-changer for streamlining workflows to make developers more efficient while strengthening security. Together with JFrog, we’re delivering on our vision to help customers drive digital transformation so they remain agile and competitive in the rapidly evolving APAC market.”To learn more about how JFrog’s partnership with TL Consulting helps organisations deliver secure, high-quality software faster and more efficiently, visit https://partnerfinder.jfrog.com/ . Additional information on the JFrog Platform visit www.jfrog.com/ Like this Story? Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations with respect to the anticipated performance of TL Consulting related to software development expertise, regulatory compliance, governance and risk guidance, enhanced support and access to JFrog's supply chain solutions; anticipated increases in the speed of software deployment; and anticipated increases in efficiency and security.These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

