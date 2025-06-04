JFrog’s EveryOps Day Hits Sydney: Breaking Down Software Supply Chain Silos

EveryOps Day Sydney 2025

DevOps, DevSecOps, and MLOps leaders from ANZ, Coles, GitHub & IRESS join JFrog to shape the future of AI-powered application delivery

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform , announced its inaugural EveryOps Day Sydney will feature an all-star speaker line-up of DevOps, DevSecOps, and AI/MLOps visionaries. Taking place Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Swissôtel Sydney CBD, JFrog’s EveryOps Day event will focus on best practices for making secure software development fast, scalable and compliant in the AI era.Staying ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving tech landscape is challenging for software development professionals and business leaders who want to remain competitive. JFrog’s EveryOps Day Sydney aims to provide a forum for exploring the latest strategies, technologies, and best practices for integrating DevOps, DevSecOps, and AI/MLOps into a seamless, efficient software delivery workflow.“Software has been a key driver for advancing companies’ competitive advantage for decades, but the development landscape has grown increasingly complex, requiring a new set of skills and tools to properly harness its power,” said Sunny Rao, SVP APAC, JFrog. "EveryOps Day offers a forum for those tasked with building tomorrow’s applications to learn from industry experts, share ideas, sharpen their skills, and work together on the next wave of AI-powered software innovation.”JFrog Co-Founder and CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, will kick-off the event by explaining why the silos between development, security, MLOps, and governance must be broken down, and why it’s vital for developers, software architects, and business leaders to adopt an EveryOps approach. Following that, a unique speaker lineup will take the stage, composed of JFrog customers, partners, software industry innovators, and JFrog tech experts, including:● Gal Marder, JFrog’s Chief Strategy Officer – Marder will explore how leading enterprises are embracing the era of AI and ML by adopting holistic platforms that provide a unified source of truth, enabling faster decision-making and secure, trusted software delivery.● Jonny Oenning, DevOps Capability Lead, ANZ Bank – Oenning will join a fireside chat exploring how the concept of EveryOps is redefining traditional software development processes while addressing current limitations and future needs.● Olly Oliver, Engineering Manager, Coles and Tali Notman, CRO, JFrog – Olly will join JFrog CRO, Tali Notman, for a fireside chat discussing how Coles, one of the largest retailers and supermarket chains in Australia, is able to innovate securely using the JFrog Platform to swiftly respond to ever-changing market dynamics while safeguarding their operations and ensuring customer trust.● Ayodeji Ayodele, Senior Customer Success Architect, GitHub – In this joint session with JFrog Solution Engineer, Mike Holland, attendees will learn about the benefits of the JFrog Artifactory and GitHub integration, which offers developers a unified, seamless experience for tracking vulnerabilities from source code, through binaries, and all the way to deployment.● Craig Wilson, Principal Cloud Platform Engineer at IRESS – Wilson will share insights on how Iress migrated to JFrog SaaS from its legacy solution, the strategy behind the transformation, and the benefits the team has experienced to date.● Edwin Kwan, Cybersecurity Industry Influencer and Advisor - A cybersecurity expert who has held pivotal roles at Tyro and the SANS Institute and is known for guiding organisations through complex security and regulatory challenges, will share insights on best practices for building and inspiring resilient, innovative cybersecurity cultures.For more information and to register for JFrog’s EveryOps Day Sydney visit: https://events.jfrog.com/everyops-day-sydney/ ###Like this story? Tweet this: Get ready for the ultimate #EveryOps experience in #Sydney @JFrog #EveryOps Day on 18 June 2025. Learn more and save your seat https://jfrog.co/45cZt5V #DevOps #DevSecOps #MLOps #security #developers

